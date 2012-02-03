(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 03 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India's VHB Medisciences Ltd's (VMSL) National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch RD(ind)nm', as well as the following bank loan ratings:

- INR766.8m long-term loans: 'Fitch D(ind)nm'

- INR400m fund-based cash credit limit: 'Fitch D(ind)nm'

- INR100m non-fund based working limit: 'Fitch D(ind)nm'

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of VMSL.

VMSL was migrated to the non-monitored category in May 2011. (Please refer to the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com.)