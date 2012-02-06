Feb 06 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' issue rating to the proposed issue of U.S.-dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes by China Overseas Finance (Cayman) IV Ltd. China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. (COLI; BBB/Stable/--; cnA/--) will unconditionally and irrevocably guarantee the notes. We expect the terms and conditions of the proposed notes to be on par with those of COLI's existing U.S. dollar senior unsecured notes. The issue rating is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation. We expect COLI to use the proceeds to repay or refinance existing debt, to finance new and existing projects, and for general corporate purposes.

We expect COLI's good market position, geographic diversification, and strong financial flexibility to help it weather market volatility in the next 12 months. The company's total sales were Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 87.1 billion in 2011, up 30% from a year earlier. We expect that COLI's property sales will remain healthy and its financial management will be disciplined and flexible, such that the company's profit growth is steady and liquidity is adequate. We anticipate that the company will mostly use property sales rather than debt to fund any acceleration in growth.

The corporate credit rating on COLI also reflects the company's consistently solid operating performances since 2005 and its good record of proactive financial management through property cycles. COLI's good execution and strong financial flexibility helped it to weather the down-cycles in 2008-2009. Its annual growth in profit has consistently been more than 20% despite volatile property cycles.

COLI's lack of recurring income and its exposure to the cyclical nature of the Chinese real estate market with high regulatory risks partly offset the above strengths. The Chinese market is highly fragmented; COLI has a share of less than 2% despite being a market leader. We expect the company to gradually expand its investment portfolio, in a manner that does not put significant pressure on its capital structure.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Full Analysis: China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd., Nov. 21, 2011

-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008