(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 29 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Western Australian Treasury Corp. ------------- 29-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Australia

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Mult. CUSIP6: 95767J

Mult. CUSIP6: 95767K

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Feb-2003 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

03-Jul-2002 AAA/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Western Australian Treasury Corp. (WATC) reflect our assessment that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that extraordinary support would be forthcoming from its owner and guarantor, the State of Western Australia.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary support is based on the state's guarantee of all of WATC's financial liabilities and debt obligations and our assessment of WATC's:

-- "Critical" operational role in managing the state's and its authorities' debt, a substantial proportion of the state's financial assets, and providing corporate and financial advisory services; and

-- "Integral" link with the Western Australian government. WATC is wholly owned and guaranteed by the state. They are so intrinsically linked that the credit rating on Western Australia considers WATC's operations, borrowings, liquidity, and financial risks.

WATC is the central financing authority for the Western Australian government, its statutory authorities, and its public trading enterprises (PTEs). PTE's may borrow from the private sector however; nearly all PTE debt is borrowed through WATC, core government agencies can only borrow through WATC,

WATC minimizes the debt costs of the state and its authorities; manages of borrowings and related financial activities, provides asset and liability management and financial risk advisory services to the Western Australian public sector.

Section 13(1) of the Western Australian Treasury Corporation Act 1986 (the Act), prescribes that all financial liabilities incurred or assumed by the WATC under the Act, including derivative liabilities, are guaranteed by the Treasurer on behalf of the State. Section 13(2) of the Act provides for the appropriation of any funds from the Consolidated Account if they are needed to honor the guarantee.

Standard & Poor's considers WATC's financial management as a very positive ratings factor. An issuer's financial management policies and practices are a key component of Standard & Poor's credit quality assessments of local and regional governments. WATC's operations are an important component of the state's credit ratings because they play a significant role in the carrying out debt and liquidity management for the government. WATC's debt is included in our assessment of the state's total debt burden.

The state's liquidity position is a positive factor for the rating. We assess WATC's overall liquidity position as being "positive", reflecting its exceptional access to deep and liquid external markets. However, we expect WATC to increase liquidity levels to manage any large and lumpy refinance risk, and consequently, maintain liquidity at levels consistent with its rating.

Outlook

The stable outlook on WATC's rating reflects that on the State of Western Australia. We expect that the ratings on WATC would move in line with those of Western Australia.