Aug 29 -

Overview

-- We view that the current trading conditions in the alumina and aluminum industries are more challenging than our expectations at the beginning of the year for AWAC, driven by declining alumina and aluminum prices, the strong Australian dollar, and still elevated oil and caustic costs.

-- We also expect weak industry conditions to persist in the near term, which will result in lower than expected earnings from AWAC and therefore a lower dividend to Alumina in 2012.

-- The outlook on the rating is stable, as we expect that AWAC would adjust its operations to respond to market conditions or that AWAC or Alumina would exercise its financial levers to arrest the downward trend in Alumina's credit metrics. We also expect AWAC's EBITDA per metric ton to recover slightly in 2013 and more in 2014. Rating Action

On Aug. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on Australian mining company Alumina Ltd. (Alumina) to 'BBB-', from 'BBB'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

This rating action reflects our concerns that current challenging trading conditions would result in a larger than expected weakening in Alumina's credit metrics to levels below our expectation for the 'BBB' rating. We also expect the currently soft aluminum and alumina prices, high input costs, and the strength of the Australian dollar to persist; which could postpone a timely recovery of Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals' (AWAC) earnings and Alumina's credit metrics in 2012.

Recent aluminum prices have averaged at about US$1,904 per ton (sourced from London Metal Exchange spot prices between May 1, 2012, to Aug. 28 2012), which is lower than our assumption of US$2,094 per ton used for Alumina's base case at the beginning of this year. In addition, the Australian dollar remains at above parity against the U.S. dollar. We also expect oil and caustic prices to remain relatively high in 2012. Although we estimate that the current aluminum pricing is at about 50 percentile in the global cost curve and should not be sustainable, the supply side rationalization, in our view, is not sufficient to respond to the pricing movement. This could delay a timely recovery in pricing until the oversupply is absorbed by an increase in demand. Notwithstanding a positive long-term demand outlook, near-term demand could be impacted by the soft global economy, in our view.

Assuming that aluminum prices average at about US$1,900 per ton for the rest of 2012 and the Australian dollar remains at or above parity against the U.S. dollar, we expect AWAC's EBITDA to be significantly lower than the US$1,074 million in 2011. Under this pricing and cost assumption, we estimate that Alumina's funds from operations (FFO)/debt will fall materially below 20% and debt-to-EBITDA will increase substantially above 3x in 2012, compared to 40% and 2.2x, respectively, in 2011.

Furthermore, Alumina relies on Alcoa Inc. (60% shareholder and operator of AWAC) to respond to adverse trading conditions, due to its status as a 40% minority shareholder in AWAC. Nonetheless, we believe AWAC--the world's largest alumina producer--has the size and scope to adjust its operations to respond to market conditions. The joint venture has a strict emphasis on efficiencies and cost reductions throughout its operations. In addition, we believe that AWAC and its operator Alcoa are incentivized to pay sufficient dividends to ensure that Alumina receives sufficient dividend income from AWAC to meet its fixed obligations. Given the current weak operating environment, we expect AWAC or Alumina will exercise their financial levers to arrest the downward trend in Alumina's credit metrics.

Liquidity

We consider Alumina's liquidity position to be "adequate," as defined in our criteria. Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile are as follows:

-- We expect that sources of liquidity in the next 12 months will exceed uses by 1.2x, driven by the expectation that AWAC will continue to make dividend payments.

-- Maturities for the next two years will be manageable, with only US$23.4 million debt maturing in 2012 and US$153.6 million in 2013.

-- As at June 30, 2012, Alumina had US$38.5 million cash and US$315 million in a committed undrawn bank facility.

-- However, we notice that Alumina's covenant cushion (in particular the EBTIDA/net interest coverage) has fallen significantly from last year's level due to the expected lower dividend payout from AWAC in 2012.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that AWAC's EBITDA per metric ton will improve slightly in 2013 and more in 2014 due to more spot/index-based contracts and some improvements in alumina and aluminum pricing, which should then translate in improved financial metrics for the company. The outlook also reflects that, in the short term, we expect AWAC or Alumina will exercise its financial levers to arrest the downward trend in Alumina's credit metrics.

We could lower the rating if:

-- There is a sustained deterioration in the company's financial profile. For example, FFO/debt falls below 20% and debt-to-EBITDA climbs above 4x in 2013. This could occur if the company fails to take action to shore up its credit metrics in a still subdued aluminum pricing environment; or

-- If there is further reduction in its covenant cushion, for example, its metrics come close to the EBITDA interest coverage covenant; or

-- If there is no improvement in the dividend payment from AWAC in 2013;or

-- Any negative rating actions on Alcoa Ltd. due to the weakness in its upstream operations could also put downward pressure on the rating on Alumina Ltd., given that Alcoa is the operator of AWAC.

An upward rating action is less likely in the near term until we see sustained improvement in the market dynamics of the alumina and aluminum industries.

Related Criteria And Research

2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Downgraded

To From

Alumina Finance Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BBB- BBB

Downgraded

To From

Alumina Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- BBB/Negative/--