Aug 29 Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Daikin)

* Moody's has placed the A3 long-term debt rating of Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Daikin) on review for possible downgrade.This rating action was prompted by Daikin's announcement of its intention to fully acquire the Goodman Global Group, Inc. (B1)(*) for USD3.7 billion (approximately JPY296.0 billion) including assumption of Goodman's debt.