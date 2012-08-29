BRIEF-Huatai Securities Co posts May revenue and net profit
* For May net profit was rmb352 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 29 Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Daikin)
* Moody's has placed the A3 long-term debt rating of Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Daikin) on review for possible downgrade.This rating action was prompted by Daikin's announcement of its intention to fully acquire the Goodman Global Group, Inc. (B1)(*) for USD3.7 billion (approximately JPY296.0 billion) including assumption of Goodman's debt.
* For May net profit was rmb352 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber china huarong macau ( hk ) investment holdings limited