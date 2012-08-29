BRIEF-Huatai Securities Co posts May revenue and net profit
* For May net profit was rmb352 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 29 Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Limited
* Moody's says that Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Limited's (SIUD) B1 corporate family rating and the B2 rating of its USD senior notes will not be affected by the 1H 2012 pretax loss of HKD296 million.The ratings outlook remains stable.
* For May net profit was rmb352 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber china huarong macau ( hk ) investment holdings limited