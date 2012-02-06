(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Shizuoka Bank, Ltd.'s (Shizuoka) Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'F1',Viability Rating (VR) at 'a', and Support Rating at '2'. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The affirmation of the ratings reflects Shizuoka's continued profitability in a low growth and increasingly difficult operating environment, which has contributed to sustained high levels of capitalisation (Fitch core capital of 17.4% at end-September 2011). Shizuoka has been profitable throughout the post-war era. Also, Shizuoka's ratings incorporate its strong regional franchise and sound liquidity. The weak-but-constant profitability is largely attributed to the bank's prudent risk control on its loan book as well as on its securities investments. While Shizuoka's credit risk is substantially mitigated by public guarantees by credit guarantee corporations, market risk remains immaterial with its low-cost equity portfolio and modest interest rate risk.

On the other hand, the sluggish macroeconomic conditions remain a major constraining factor for the ratings. In addition, Fitch recognizes the vulnerability of the manufacturing sector (one of the major industries in Shizuoka Prefecture) to the appreciation of the yen versus other major currencies. While the agency believes Shizuoka's capitalisation is robust enough to absorb any unexpected increase in credit costs arising from direct exposures to the sector, a weaker performance of the region's major industry may put pressure on the bank's earnings opportunities.

Upside to Shizuoka's VR is limited by the challenging operating environment and competition within its existing business, while the VR may be downgraded in the event of any unexpected increase in business risk, or a material deterioration in asset quality or levels of capital.

Given the bank's importance to the financial system of Shizuoka Prefecture, government support is highly likely to be forthcoming if needed.

The rating actions are as follows:

- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'

- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'

- Support Rating affirmed at '2'