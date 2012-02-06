(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Shizuoka Bank, Ltd.'s
(Shizuoka) Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'F1',Viability Rating (VR) at 'a', and Support Rating at '2'. A
full rating breakdown is provided below.
The affirmation of the ratings reflects Shizuoka's continued
profitability in a low growth and increasingly difficult
operating environment, which has contributed to sustained high
levels of capitalisation (Fitch core capital of 17.4% at
end-September 2011). Shizuoka has been profitable throughout the
post-war era. Also, Shizuoka's ratings incorporate its strong
regional franchise and sound liquidity. The weak-but-constant
profitability is largely attributed to the bank's prudent risk
control on its loan book as well as on its securities
investments. While Shizuoka's credit risk is substantially
mitigated by public guarantees by credit guarantee corporations,
market risk remains immaterial with its low-cost equity
portfolio and modest interest rate risk.
On the other hand, the sluggish macroeconomic conditions
remain a major constraining factor for the ratings. In addition,
Fitch recognizes the vulnerability of the manufacturing sector
(one of the major industries in Shizuoka Prefecture) to the
appreciation of the yen versus other major currencies. While the
agency believes Shizuoka's capitalisation is robust enough to
absorb any unexpected increase in credit costs arising from
direct exposures to the sector, a weaker performance of the
region's major industry may put pressure on the bank's earnings
opportunities.
Upside to Shizuoka's VR is limited by the challenging
operating environment and competition within its existing
business, while the VR may be downgraded in the event of any
unexpected increase in business risk, or a material
deterioration in asset quality or levels of capital.
Given the bank's importance to the financial system of
Shizuoka Prefecture, government support is highly likely to be
forthcoming if needed.
The rating actions are as follows:
- Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at
'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'