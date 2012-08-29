(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of China (BOC), Johannesburg Branch's ZAR3bn South African domestic medium-term note (DMTN) programme a final National Long-term rating of 'AAA(zaf)' and a final Short-term rating of 'F1+(zaf)'.

The assignment of the final ratings follows a review of final documentation materially conforming to the draft documentation previously reviewed. The final ratings are in line with the expected ratings assigned on 10 August 2012.

The National ratings are derived from mapping BOC's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'F1' to the South African National Rating Scale. BOC's IDR reflects Fitch's perceived level of support from the Chinese authorities if required. The bank's IDR is sensitive to changes in the perceived ability or willingness of the Chinese government to provide support to the bank. Any change in BOC's rating would also result in a change in the programme's ratings.

China's sovereign support to its major commercial banks could be sensitive to deterioration in the sovereign balance sheet. Other negative drivers may include significant weakening in economic growth or continued rapid growth of financial sector assets relative to GDP.

For more information, see "Fitch Assigns Bank of China, Johannesburg Branch's DMTN Programme 'AAA(zaf)(EXP)'", dated 10 August 2012, available on www.fitchratings.com