(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of China (BOC), Johannesburg Branch's ZAR3bn South
African domestic medium-term note (DMTN) programme a final National Long-term rating of
'AAA(zaf)' and a final Short-term rating of 'F1+(zaf)'.
The assignment of the final ratings follows a review of final documentation
materially conforming to the draft documentation previously reviewed. The final
ratings are in line with the expected ratings assigned on 10 August 2012.
The National ratings are derived from mapping BOC's Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'F1' to the South African National Rating Scale. BOC's IDR reflects Fitch's
perceived level of support from the Chinese authorities if required. The bank's
IDR is sensitive to changes in the perceived ability or willingness of the
Chinese government to provide support to the bank. Any change in BOC's rating
would also result in a change in the programme's ratings.
China's sovereign support to its major commercial banks could be sensitive to
deterioration in the sovereign balance sheet. Other negative drivers may include
significant weakening in economic growth or continued rapid growth of financial
sector assets relative to GDP.
For more information, see "Fitch Assigns Bank of China, Johannesburg Branch's
DMTN Programme 'AAA(zaf)(EXP)'", dated 10 August 2012, available on
www.fitchratings.com