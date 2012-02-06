(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's Reckon Pharmachem Pvt Ltd's (RPPL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect RPPL's diversified customer base and stable position in the niche vitamin C bulk manufacturing industry with few companies maintaining almost equal market shares and high industry entry barriers (like environmental clearance, FDA compliance drug licence, etc). The ratings also draw comfort from the protection given by the Government of India (GoI) to local manufacturers from the cheaper imports from China by imposing anti-dumping duty till December 2014.

The ratings benefit from RPPL's short-term revenue visibility stemming from its annual sales contracts with a favourable clientele, which comprises India's top pharma companies such as Piramal Healthcare, Pfizer Limited, Abbott Healthcare and others.

The ratings continue to be constrained by RPPL's small scale of operations compared with higher-rated entities and high product concentration risk as it manufactures only a single product. RPPL is also subjected to pricing regulations imposed by GoI on its final product, which results in limited pricing power and risks of shrinking margins in case of a rise in operating costs.

RPPL's total revenue declined by about 8% yoy to INR233m in FY11 (year-end: March 2011), despite a 15% yoy increase in sales volumes as the prices of end-product fell in line with a fall in the price of key raw material (2-keto gluonic acid). RPPL is exposed to raw material price fluctuation risks, which is imported from China with no alternative supply option. As a result, its EBITDA remained stagnant at INR35m in FY11 despite a 1.4% yoy increase in EBITDA margin to 15.2% in the year.

The ratings are also constrained by RPPL's high working capital (WC) requirements and moderately high net financial leverage (net debt/operating EBITDA: 4.1x in FY11, 4.7x in FY10). Its net cash conversion cycle increased to 206 days in FY11 from 115 days in FY10 due to higher inventory holding period of 177days in FY11 (FY10: 93days) as the company purchased raw material for full year in bulk to avail economies of scale; but that also leads to increased inventory price risk (FY11: inventory INR106m). Although the company paid off all its term debt during FY12, Fitch expects the net financial leverage to remain around FY11 levels due to high working capital debt.

Negative rating action may result from any loss of RPPL's market share due to new entrants, unfavourable change in regulation on/pricing of its finished product or adverse raw material price movements leading to a decline in its profitability or any unexpected debt-led capex or increase in WC cycle leading to its net financial leverage exceeding 4.5x on a sustained basis. While diversification into other bulk drugs/products and expansion of scale while deleveraging (net financial leverage of below 2.5x) would be positive for the ratings.

RPPL is involved in the production of vitamin C in three forms (plain, coated and ascorbic acid) at its plant in Vadodra, Gujarat.

Rating actions on RPPL's following debt instruments:

- INR45.6m long-term debt: 'Fitch BB(ind)'; rating withdrawn as repaid in full

- INR64m fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BB(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR62m non-fund based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BB(ind) '/'FitchA4+(ind)'.