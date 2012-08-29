(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 29 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has reviewed the banking sector of the Republic of South Africa (foreign currency BBB+/Negative/A-2; local currency A/Negative/A-1; South African national scale zaAAA/zaA-1) under our updated Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology. We place South Africa in BICRA group '4', along with countries such as Mexico, Israel, Brazil, Qatar, Czech Republic, Malaysia, and Slovakia. For the full report, see "Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: South Africa" published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

The BICRA comprises two main areas of analysis--economic risk and industry risk--where South Africa ranks '5' and '3', respectively.

Our economic risk score of '5' reflects our opinion that South Africa has "high risk" in "economic resilience," and "intermediate risk" in "economic imbalances" and "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria define those terms.

South Africa is a middle income level country, with GDP per capita of about $8,000, but wide income disparities, and high unemployment, and suffers from skill and infrastructure bottlenecks. It has a diverse economy and moderate indebtedness. Government debt is expected to increase slowly as the government continues its counter fiscal response to the current economic downturn. Furthermore, the country's large development needs and social challenges may have long-term ramifications for policy and budgetary performance.

We believe that South Africa is still in a "correction" phase. This opinion balances the cautious return to credit growth (8% in 2012 and 2013) for banks and our expectations for modest economic growth (2.5% forecasted in 2012, increasing in 2013) in the next two years. We also forecast stable to slow real estate price growth, which, alongside continued household deleveraging and the slow economic recovery, should result in a slow improvement in banking sector credit losses given the large contribution of housing loans to total nonperforming loans. Nevertheless, South Africa is not immune from global events, despite its very low external debt, and economic growth and banking sector recovery could derail.

Bank customers have intrinsically low debt capacity due to low average wealth levels and intermediate financial leverage. We consider the lending and underwriting standards of banks, as well as payment culture and governance, to be supportive of credit operations in the country.

Our industry risk score of '3' reflects our opinion that the country faces "low risk" in its "institutional framework" and "competitive dynamics," and "intermediate risk" in "systemwide funding," as our criteria define those terms.

We assess the country's banking regulation and supervision as "adequate," and its regulatory track record as "strong." Banks tend to have restrained risk appetite, which is one of the benefits of a sector that has many characteristics of an oligopoly. This keeps the threat of new entrants low and balances a sizable nonbank financial services sector.

The banking system is structurally exposed to short-term wholesale deposits, often originating from institutional investors, with minimal reliance on external funding and supportive regulation in the form of exchange control and central bank funding mechanisms.

