Liquidity

Based on likely sources and uses of cash over the next 12 to 18 months and incorporating our performance expectation, CRDE has an adequate liquidity profile. In assessing CRDE's liquidity profile, we assume there is some degree of flexibility in the level of distributions CRDE pays the Band. Additional relevant factors in our assessment of CRDE's liquidity profile include:

-- We expect sources of cash to exceed uses by 1.2x or more.

-- We expect sources of cash to exceed uses, even if forecasted EBITDA declines by 15%.

-- We believe CRDE has a sound relationship with banks.

At June 30, 2012, CRDE had minimal excess cash on hand. It does not have access to a revolving credit facility and relies on internally generated cash to fund operations. We expect CRDE to generate enough free cash flow over the intermediate term to comfortably fund around $10 million in combined term loan amortization and sinking fund payments under its notes. We believe any remaining cash flow will be distributed to the Band.

There are three financial covenants under CRDE's term loan. As of June 30, 2012, CRDE had good cushion with respect to all three. Given our expectation about EBITDA, we expect CRDE to maintain a good cushion under all covenants.

Outlook

Our positive rating outlook reflects our view that there could be rating upside if CRDE addresses its accounting and management issues, because we expect credit measures to remain good for the current rating. Higher ratings could be considered if CRDE establishes a longer track record without accounting issues and we have more clarity into the new management team's operating strategy. An outlook revision to stable, or lowering our ratings, could result from meaningful underperformance relative to our expectations, resulting in a deterioration in interest coverage to closer to 1.5x, which could raise uncertainty around CRDE's ability to fund required amortization and sinking fund payments while meeting the distribution needs of the Band. Additionally, ratings downside could reflect failure by CRDE to demonstrate that accounting and management issues have been fully resolved over the next several quarters.

