(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Panasonic Corporation's (Panasonic) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and local currency senior unsecured ratings to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs is Negative. Its Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'F3';

The downgrade reflects the material deterioration in Panasonic's operating results during the first nine months of the financial year ending 31 March 2012 (9MFY12). The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the company's credit profile is likely to remain vulnerable over the next 12-18 months given the unfavourable outlook of the operating environment.

The Japan-based company's revenue contracted 10% yoy to JPY5,965bn during 9MFY12 with a 0.7% EBIT margin. (9MFY11: 4%) This is mainly due to weak demand for its major products resulting in price erosions, especially for flat-panel TVs, as well as the appreciation of the Japanese yen (JPY). Panasonic also revised down its FY12 forecast for the second time in three months, reflecting the tough operating outlook. Panasonic now forecasts JPY8,000bn revenue with a 0.4% EBIT margin in FY12. (FY11: JPY8,692bn revenue with a 3.5% EBIT margin)

Fitch believes that Panasonic will continue to suffer from the frail economic conditions in both Japan and overseas and resultant reduced demand for its products, as well as from the strong JPY. The company's fragile market position in its main businesses, especially in the TV segment against Korean competitors, is also a major risk. Therefore, Fitch forecasts that the company's cash generation from operations (CFO) will remain weak in FY12 and FY13.

Fitch notes that the company is responding to its difficulties by restructuring, including the closing of its TV manufacturing facilities and labour force rationalisation, which should reduce fixed costs and capex from FY13. However, Fitch retains a cautious view as the weak performance in Panasonic's electronics products and components businesses may dilute the effects of restructuring - leading to a slow recovery in profitability.

With a likely deterioration in margins and cash generation over the next 12-18 months, Fitch does not expect the company to show material improvement in its credit profile. Fitch may consider a further downgrade if Panasonic's FFO adjusted leverage rises above 4.0x (FY11: 3.7x) or if EBIT margins and free cash flow are negative on a sustained basis. Conversely, sustained reduction in FFO-adjusted leverage towards 3.5x and/or an EBIT margin above 1.5% may lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable.