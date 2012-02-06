(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 06 - With a default likely on the horizon for Greece, how profoundly securitized deals from that region fare depends on the type of default that takes place, according to Fitch Ratings in its upcoming Structured Finance Snapshot reports for the US and EMEA.

Fitch expects Greece to undertake an orderly debt restructuring, which would ensure that a payment system is in place. This would be the more beneficial outcome for Greek securitizations because with banks benefiting from supra-national institutional support, securitisations should continue to operate effectively.

However, a disorderly default, which may include an exit from the Eurozone, cannot be wholly discounted and would yield a more detrimental outcome for Greek structured finance deals. A disorderly default would disrupt payment systems leading right down to structured finance noteholders. Interruption of interest payments by an issuer would constitute a note default, though amounts due may still be recovered eventually.

An exit from the Eurozone would compound the problem as a devalued new drachma will almost certainly result in a shortfall on euro denominated notes.

