Feb 06 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services announced today that it has published a Credit FAQ, "What's Behind Standard & Poor's Investment-Grade Rating On International Power PLC ?," to address the most frequently asked questions regarding its investment-grade rating on U.K.-based International Power PLC, and its implications, particularly for the company's senior unsecured issue ratings.

On Feb. 11, 2011, Standard & Poor's raised its long-term corporate credit rating on International Power PLC (BBB-/Stable/--) to investment-grade. That was following completion of the asset combination between the leading U.K.-based power utility company and French multi-utility GDF SUEZ S.A. (A/Stable/A-1) in February 2011. The transaction has merged International Power with GDF SUEZ's international (non-European) operations, and certain group assets in the U.K. and Turkey, thereby creating a combined business controlled by GDF SUEZ.

In its Credit FAQ, Standard & Poor's answers the following questions:

-- Why did Standard & Poor's upgrade International Power following the asset combination?

-- Why does Standard & Poor's rate International Power's senior unsecured debt lower than the long-term corporate credit rating?

-- Why was International Power's rated debt not notched down when the company was rated in the speculative-grade category?

-- Do the issue ratings on International Power's debt incorporate a measure of parental support?

-- What would prompt Standard & Poor's to further raise the ratings on International Power?