Feb 06 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services announced today that it has published a Credit
FAQ, "What's Behind Standard & Poor's Investment-Grade Rating On International Power PLC
?," to address the most frequently asked questions regarding its investment-grade rating on
U.K.-based International Power PLC, and its implications, particularly for the company's senior
unsecured issue ratings.
On Feb. 11, 2011, Standard & Poor's raised its long-term corporate credit
rating on International Power PLC (BBB-/Stable/--) to investment-grade. That
was following completion of the asset combination between the leading
U.K.-based power utility company and French multi-utility GDF SUEZ S.A.
(A/Stable/A-1) in February 2011. The transaction has merged International
Power with GDF SUEZ's international (non-European) operations, and certain
group assets in the U.K. and Turkey, thereby creating a combined business
controlled by GDF SUEZ.
In its Credit FAQ, Standard & Poor's answers the following questions:
-- Why did Standard & Poor's upgrade International Power following the
asset combination?
-- Why does Standard & Poor's rate International Power's senior unsecured
debt lower than the long-term corporate credit rating?
-- Why was International Power's rated debt not notched down when the
company was rated in the speculative-grade category?
-- Do the issue ratings on International Power's debt incorporate a
measure of parental support?
-- What would prompt Standard & Poor's to further raise the ratings on
International Power?