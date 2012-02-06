(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 06 - In a newly-published special report, Fitch Ratings highlights that the recent
performance of European flexible allocation funds calls for improvement in many investment
processes and questions the capacity of some managers to be tactical allocators. The report
notes that, in 2011, funds in the EUR Lipper Flexible categories (-9.3%) underperformed more
traditional balanced funds (-6.3%).
"The flexible allocation category is heterogeneous. Behind a disappointing
average performance, one should not overlook that a third of flexible funds have
had returns higher than -5% last year and 8% of funds had positive returns,"
says Aymeric Poizot, Managing Director in Fitch's Fund and Asset Manager Rating
Group.
2011 has been challenging, even for top performers. Volatility and liquidity
shocks, high correlations and limited macro visibility penalised even the most
agile managers. Fitch identifies three segments within the category: stock
picking funds with active beta management, former balanced with more allocation
latitude and judgemental or systematic global macro.
Fitch believes flexible funds continue to make sense for a wholesale
distribution clientele that is looking for low volatility products.
Nevertheless, the recent lack of downside protection calls for adjustments.
The ability to cut market exposure remains a key parameter. The diverging
performance paths of flexible allocation funds and global macro hedge funds in
H211 illustrates the long only culture of the former, some inertia in their
decision making and a risk management too backward looking. In a market without
trends and with volatility shocks, limiting downside risk requires investment
processes to focus on volatility or liquidity driven signals and avoid excessive
portfolio trading activity.
Most flexible allocation funds have adopted a tactical style with a short term
time investment horizon. "Fitch believes that flexibility is not only a question
of reactivity but also of freedom in the choice of asset classes, themes and
sectors. Investment processes would gain in complementing the tactical engine
with a more fundamental, unconstrained, longer-term layer based on assets'
risk/return profile," adds Manuel Arrive, Senior Director in Fitch's Fund and
Asset Manager Rating Group.
