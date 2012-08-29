(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 29 -
OVERVIEW
-- On March 19, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on
the class A1 and A2 notes in FAB CBO 2005-1 following our update to the
criteria and assumptions we use to rate CDOs of structured finance assets.
-- Following our credit and cash flow analysis, we consider the level of
credit enhancement available to the class A1 and A2 notes in this transaction
to be commensurate with lower ratings then we previously assigned.
-- We have therefore removed from CreditWatch negative and lowered our
ratings on FAB CBO 2005-1's class A1 and A2 notes.
-- FAB CBO 2005-1 is a cash flow mezzanine structured finance CDO
transaction that closed in April 2005.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its
credit ratings on FAB CBO 2005-1 B.V.'s class A1 and A2 notes. FAB CBO 2005-1 also previously
issued unrated class B and C notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance
since our previous review on May 3, 2011, and the application of our
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) of structured finance (SF) assets
criteria (see "FAB CBO 2005-1 Class A1 Notes Lowered To 'AA (sf)'; Ratings On
Class A2 Notes Lowered To 'A (sf)," published on May 3, 2011, and "Global CDOs
Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published
on Feb. 21, 2012). We performed our credit and cash flow analysis using data
from the trustee report dated July 30, 2012. We have also applied our 2012
counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And
Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).
On March 19, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class
A1 and A2 notes in this transaction following our update to the criteria and
assumptions we use to rate CDOs of structured finance assets, which became
effective on March 19, 2012 (see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance
Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published on Feb. 21, 2012, and "Ratings
On 238 EMEA CDO Tranches Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Criteria
Update," published on March 19, 2012).
From our analysis, we have observed an increase in the proportion of assets
that we consider to be rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-')
and a decline in the proportion of defaulted assets (rated 'CC', 'C', 'SD'
[selective default], or 'D') in the collateral pool, since we previously
performed a full review of this transaction. We have also seen further
principal payments made toward the senior class of notes (the class A1 notes),
which increased credit enhancement levels available to the class A1 notes. The
portfolio is diversified among five industries and 10 countries. The portfolio
also benefits from a higher weighted-average spread since our last review.
We factored in the above observations and subjected the capital structure to
our cash flow analysis, based on the methodology and assumptions outlined by
our CDO of SF assets criteria, to determine the break-even default rate (BDR).
We used the reported portfolio balance that we considered to be performing,
the principal cash balance, the current weighted-average spread, and the
weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We
incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using various default
patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category, in
conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.
We also determined the scenario default rate (SDR) for each rated class of
notes, which uses our CDO Evaluator 6.0 model to determine the default rate
expected on a defined portfolio at each rating level based on the
reclassification of asset types under our CDO of SF assets criteria to address
the apparent lack of performance diversity in each structured finance asset
type, amendments to asset-specific maturities, and updated asset correlation
parameters which have resulted in higher SDRs, which we then compared with the
respective BDRs.
The application of our largest obligor default test did not constrain our
ratings on any of the notes. This is a supplemental stress test that we
introduced in our September 2009 update to our CDO criteria, which assesses
whether a CDO has sufficient credit enhancement to pass the applicable
thresholds at each liability rating level (see "Update To Global Methodologies
And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on
Sept. 17, 2009). We have used the same obligor or structured finance asset
ratings used in our CDO Evaluator model for the supplemental tests.
Taking into account our credit and cash flow analysis, we consider the level
of credit enhancement available to the class A1 and A2 notes in this
transaction to be commensurate with lower ratings then we previously assigned.
We have therefore lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on
these classes of notes.
FAB CBO 2005-1 is a cash flow mezzanine structured finance CDO transaction
that closed in April 2005.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Transaction Update: FAB CBO 2005-1 B.V., Aug. 29, 2012
-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
-- Ratings On 238 EMEA CDO Tranches Placed On CreditWatch Negative After
Criteria Update, March 19, 2012
-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
-- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And
Assumptions, Feb. 21, 2012
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- FAB CBO 2005-1 Class A1 Notes Lowered To 'AA (sf)'; Ratings On Class
A2 Notes Lowered To 'A (sf), May 3, 2011
-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow
And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009
-- The Use Of Rating-Based Haircuts In Event Of Default
Overcollateralization Tests For CDOs, March 19, 2008
-- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics for CDO Securitizations,
Aug. 25, 2004
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
FAB CBO 2005-1 B.V.
EUR305.6 Million Secured Floating-Rate Notes
Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative
A1 A- (sf) AA (sf)/Watch Neg
A2 BB+ (sf) A (sf)/Watch Neg
Ratings Unaffected
B NR
C NR
NR--Not rated.