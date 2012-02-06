Feb 06 - In response to investors' questions regarding our methodology for assessing the
credit quality of rated South African infrastructure companies, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services has published a Q&A titled "Examining The Factors Behind The Ratings On South
African Infrastructure Companies ESKOM, Rand Water, And Transnet." We
consider this trio of companies to be government-related entities, and therefore we take into
account our assessment of their stand-alone credit profiles as well as their links to, and roles
for, the Republic of South Africa (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2, local currency
A/Stable/A-1).
(Note: To accompany the report, there is a related CreditMatters TV segment
titled, "South African Infrastructure: Behind The Ratings On ESKOM, Rand
Water, And Transnet.")
In the Q&A, we address the following questions:
-- What is Standard & Poor's analytical approach to rating these three
South Africa-based infrastructure companies?
-- How does Standard & Poor's assess the stand-alone credit quality of
the three GREs?
-- How does Standard & Poor's evaluate the likelihood of extraordinary
government support for each GRE?
-- How does the difference in Standard & Poor's assessment of ESKOM's and
Transnet's SACPs, roles for, and links with the government affect the issuer
credit ratings?
-- What could lead Standard & Poor's to change its assessment of the
likelihood of extraordinary support?
-- What is the effect on Standard & Poor's ratings of an "almost certain"
likelihood of extraordinary government support for Rand Water?
-- What is the main reason for the increased likelihood of support to
Rand Water, in Standard & Poor's assessment, compared with ESKOM and Transnet?
-- What are the common strengths and weaknesses driving the stand-alone
credit quality of these three GREs?
-- How does regulation constrain the credit quality of the three GREs?
-- Amid regulatory uncertainties, will future debt-financed investment
alter Standard & Poor's view of these three GREs' credit quality?
-- Given these companies' large capex programs and future funding
requirements, what are Standard & Poor's base-case cash flow and
capital-structure scenarios?
-- How does the stable outlook on South Africa influence the ratings on
the GREs in question and how would a sovereign upgrade or downgrade affect the
ratings on these companies?
-- What effect would a change in the SACP have on the ratings on the
three South African GREs?