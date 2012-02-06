Feb 06 -

-- Sweden-based residential security services group Securitas Direct AB was recently acquired by the current management team and private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman for about Swedish krona (SEK) 21 billion.

-- We are assigning our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to Verisure Holding AB, the intermediate holding company of Securitas Direct.

-- We are also assigning issue ratings of 'B' and 'CCC+' to the proposed senior secured first-lien notes A and second-lien senior secured loan B, respectively.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that penetration rates for residential security alarm services in Europe will continue to increase, thereby improving Securitas Direct's long-term profitability.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to Verisure Holding AB, an intermediate holding company created for the purpose of acquiring Sweden-based residential security services provider Securitas Direct AB. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue rating to the proposed EUR600 million first-lien senior secured notes A to be issued by Verisure Holding. The recovery rating on these notes is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

In addition, we assigned our 'CCC+' issue rating to the proposed EUR321.5 million second-lien senior secured loan B to be borrowed by Verisure Holding. The recovery rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.

We understand that the second-lien senior secured loan B would rank below the first-lien senior secured notes A. But if this is not the case, the EUR600 million notes A and the EUR321.5 million loan B could have different issue and recovery ratings.

The issue and recovery ratings are based on preliminary information and are subject to the successful closing of the notes issue and our satisfactory review of the final documentation.

The rating on Verisure Holding reflects our view of the company's high leverage after its acquisition of 100% of Securitas Direct for about Swedish krona (SEK) 21 billion in September 2011. Verisure Holding is owned by the current management team and private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman, which bought the company from EQT Partners (not rated).

The acquisition was financed with the proceeds of a senior secured bridge facility of about SEK 8.3 billion (EUR921.5 million), a mezzanine facility of about SEK3.6 billion (EUR393.5 million), and equity of about SEK9.2 billion from Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman. The equity includes approximately SEK5.15 billion of common equity paid in cash and SEK4.05 billion of 12% payment-in-kind (PIK) preferred equity certificates and shareholder loans. Based on our analysis of Securitas Direct's accounts, we estimate that Standard & Poor's-adjusted total debt for Verisure Holding was about SEK16.5 billion including the shareholder loans (SEK12.5 billion excluding the shareholder loans) as of Sept. 30, 2011.

In our view, Securitas Direct is likely to continue to post high-single-digit revenue growth as the penetration level for residential security alarm services in Europe increases. The rating anticipates a steady reduction in debt to EBITDA from its current high point of almost 10x (including preferred equity certificates and shareholder loans), to about 9x by the end of 2012.

In light of the group's currently high leverage and material PIK debt in the capital structure, we see rating upside as limited. Over the medium term, rating upside depends on the group's ability to deleverage. We anticipate that the extent and pace of deleveraging will depend largely on the aggressiveness of management's growth plans.

A downgrade could result from a more aggressive customer acquisition strategy than in our base case; a substantial increase in cancellation rates; a longer payback period for new customers; increased capital spending; weakened liquidity; or slower deleveraging than we anticipate.

