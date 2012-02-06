Feb 06 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned
its 'A+' long-term issue rating and 'cnAAA' long-term Greater
China credit scale rating to the proposed issue of 10-year
U.S.-dollar fixed-rate, senior unsecured notes by Sun Hung Kai
Properties (Capital Market) Ltd.
The notes would be a drawdown under the US$5 billion debt
issuance program that Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.
(SHKP; A+/Stable/--; cnAAA) guarantees. SHKP will use the notes
proceeds for general working purposes. The rating on the notes
is subject to our review of the finalized issue documentation.
In Standard & Poor's opinion, the recent accelerated
increase in borrowings, combined with a less certain property
trading market in Hong Kong, could weaken SHKP's modest
financial risk profile. Combining the proposed drawdown with
SHKP's US$775 million issuances since October 2011, the
company's adjusted total debt would increase by more than US$1
billion from Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 64 billion (about US$8.23
billion) as of June 30, 2011.
We expect SHKP's EBITDA interest coverage to remain well
above our downgrade trigger of 7x for the next 12 months.
Nevertheless the headroom on the ratio of funds from operations
to total debt above 25% would be reduced after the recent
increase in the company's debt. Despite the significant
fund-raising from medium-term-note draw downs, we expect SHKP to
continue to manage its liability with discipline, in line with
its record.
The rating on SHKP, a Hong Kong-based property developer and
investor, reflects the steady growth in the company's
high-quality investment property portfolio in Hong Kong and
China. SHKP has the largest and most diversified investment
property portfolio among its peers in Hong Kong. The company
also has a leading market position in Hong Kong for property
development and leasing, and a well-recognized brand that allows
it to price at a premium. Further rating strengths include
SHKP's solid execution of its growth strategy, conservative and
consistent financial management, strong liquidity, and ample
financial flexibility.
SHKP's exposure to the Chinese real estate market, which we
view as more risky and less mature than that of Hong Kong,
partly offsets these strengths. The cyclical and competitive
nature of the Hong Kong and Chinese property markets puts
pressure on the company's sales and margin during down-cycles.
