-- French cable operator Ypso Holding Sarl (Ypso) is proposing to issue EUR350 million of senior secured notes through special-purpose financing entity Numericable Finance & Co. S.C.A.; we understand that Ypso will use the proceeds to prepay part of its bank debt.

-- The successful issue of the proposed notes and Ypso's implementation of the amendment and extension of part of its existing bank debt maturities would enable the prepayment or refinancing of a large part of its near-term debt amortization.

-- We are maintaining the 'CCC+' long-term rating on CreditWatch with positive implications, and assigning a 'B' issue rating to the proposed notes.

-- On resolution of the CreditWatch, we will likely raise the long-term rating on Ypso to 'B' if the proposed refinancing, which we believe would alleviate the current liquidity squeeze, is successful.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it kept its 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit rating on France's sole cable operator Ypso Holding Sarl (Ypso) on CreditWatch with positive implications, where it was placed on July 22, 2011.

At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue rating to the proposed EUR350 million senior secured notes to be issued by Luxembourg-based special purpose vehicle (SPV) Numericable Finance & Co. S.C.A. (not rated). We understand that the proceeds from the proposed notes will be onlent to Ypso France S.A.S., a direct subsidiary of Ypso Holding Sarl, via a proposed back-to-back loan. We have assigned a 'B' issue rating to this proposed loan (hereinafter the "additional C facility"). At the same time, we have assigned a recovery rating of '3' to the additional C facility, reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Our issue ratings reflect the expected corporate credit rating of Ypso based on the successful refinancing, and are not on CreditWatch. We have not assigned a corporate credit rating to Numericable Finance & Co., nor have we assigned a recovery rating to the proposed notes.

The CreditWatch placement reflects the likelihood that we would raise the long-term rating on Ypso to 'B' if the company successfully completes its plan to:

-- Extend by two years a large part of its exposure under existing credit facilities over the 2012-2014 period and reset covenants.

-- Prepay at least EUR350 million of existing credit facilities debt through the proposed notes issue.

In August 2011, Ypso already received consent from the majority of its lenders to amend and extend the maturities of some of its bank debt. This two-year extension remains subject, however, to the prepayment of at least EUR350 million of existing credit facilities, which the group is trying to achieve through the proposed notes issue.

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement in February 2012, after reviewing the results and documentation of Ypso's notes offering, debt prepayment plans, and the implementation of the maturity extension of some of the group's credit facilities.

We will likely raise the rating on Ypso to 'B' after successful completion of the refinancing if what we see as the main near-term liquidity concerns, specifically late 2012 and 2013 debt amortizations and covenant headroom, have been satisfactorily addressed.

Failure to implement the planned changes to the group's capital structure or further significant delays in their implementation would likely prompt us to affirm the 'CCC+' rating in the immediate term.

