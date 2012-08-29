(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based media and entertainment company Cinevistaas Limited's National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)' with a Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. The rating will now appear as 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm' on Fitch's website. A list of additional rating actions is provided below.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Cinevistaas. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a rating action commentary.

Fitch has also classified Cinevistaas' following bank loan ratings as non-monitored:

- INR38.7m long-term loans: migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

- INR110.9m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to National Long-Term 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

- INR15m non-fund-based limits: migrated to National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch A4+(ind)'