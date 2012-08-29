BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corporation enters subscription agreement with China Huarong Macau (Hk) Investment
* Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber china huarong macau ( hk ) investment holdings limited
Aug 29 Oblast of Samara
* Moody's assigned an Aa1.ru national scale rating (NSR) to the Oblast of Samara's new RUB15 billion bond.
* Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber china huarong macau ( hk ) investment holdings limited
* May operating income for co rmb 1.17 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)