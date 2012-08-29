(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 29 - Despite investor speculation, Fitch Ratings does not
believe that peripheral eurozone corporates are currently likely to actively
pursue a change in domicile to bolster share prices or hedge against the tail
risk of a full-blown sovereign crisis. A combination of time, expense and
political pressure are likely to dissuade issuers from taking this major step
until it would likely be too late to do so effectively.
In a recent internal 'war game' scenario run by Fitch's corporate group, the
analysts focused, as corporates are currently doing, on more immediate and
incremental creditor protection measures - reducing capex and dividends. By the
time re-domiciling would have protected equity and debt stakeholders against the
extreme tail risk of redenomination, the time pressures and logistics would
likely have become too great.
More positively, most other types of pre-emptive action do not pose threats to
bondholders. Fitch's 'war game' was designed to look at what else corporates
might do to evade possible tail risks further down the line - in other words,
even where a tail risk does not crystallise, action taken by a corporate to
avoid that risk may in itself change the risk position for creditors.
The vast majority of "evasive manoeuvres" considered by Fitch - including
minority stake sales, changes in lending groups, liquidity drawdowns and debt
buybacks - would most likely be neutral to mildly positive in the context of a
stress scenario.
The most significant risks would come from the potential for dilution of group
cash flow, either through structural subordination with some forms of funding,
which may lower unsecured debt ratings, or the potential for loss of cash flows
from crisis-driven disposals, which may lower both issuer and debt ratings.
While tensions in the eurozone have abated over the past month, Fitch continues
to believe that the path to a lasting policy framework solution for the eurozone
will be a complex one. A full description of the corporate 'war game' scenarios
used, a toolkit of corporate evasive manoeuvres and a Q&A on how Fitch would
evaluate them in ratings terms are all available in the document "Scenario:
Eurozone Corporates 'War Game' Exercise", available from www.fitchratings.com.
