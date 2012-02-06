Feb 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned DNCA Invest Eurose, a Luxembourg-domiciled fund managed by DNCA Finance, a 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating.

Launched in June 2007, DNCA Invest Eurose is a conservative balanced fund investing in bonds (including convertible) and stocks of eurozone companies with EUR569m of assets at end-December 2011.

The investment process is the same as that of DNCA Eurose (the fund's French clone). It was established in 2003 when Jean Charles Meriaux, CIO, joined DNCA. The philosophy follows a largely buy-and-hold approach with a clear focus on income and well-known companies that can be invested in via bonds or stocks. The process does not have benchmark constraints and can have large sector deviations relative to market indices. The allocation is not managed tactically but PMs can seize asset class opportunities. The formalisation is limited, mitigated by the good communication sharing between DNCA Finance's investment professionals, the strong accountability of the two experienced PMs and the low turn-over of the fund. Overall, the investment edge resides in a simple strategy, focused and well-researched investment universe and broad investment latitude within a conservative mandate that limits equity exposure to 35%.

DNCA Invest Eurose was only launched in 2007, but its French clone has achieved the best Lipper Leader score over three, five and 10 years. This strong track record coupled with a satisfactory qualitative assessment enables the fund to reach a "Strong" FQR rating.

Founded in 2000, DNCA Finance is owned by its management and a private equity fund, following a leveraged management buyout transaction in 2011. At end-December 2011, DNCA Finance had EUR5bn of assets under management, mainly in European equity and balanced funds, predominantly for French investors with a recent foray abroad.

Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, please see www.fitchspotlight.com/FQR.

