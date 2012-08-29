Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Fleet Street Finance Two plc's class A notes, and affirmed all others, as follows:

EUR219.1m class A (XS0268932836) due 2014 upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR166.5m class B (XS0268933487) due 2014 affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR140.1m class C (XS0268934451) due 2014 affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 80%

EUR96.9m class D (XS0268934618) due 2014 affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE 0%

The upgrade of the class A notes is driven by the loan's significant pay-down since the last rating action in September 2011. Over the past 12 months, 24 properties have been sold, either as single assets or through portfolio sales. Consequently, the loan has amortised by around 40%, reducing the class A balance to EUR219.1m as at the July interest payment date, down from EUR592.4m a year previously.

With all sale proceeds allocated on a fully sequential basis, evidence of strong asset sales in the past year (each above the respective allocated loan amount) has improved the prospects for senior bondholders. Structural concerns that had contributed to a rating cap of 'BBsf' have been largely allayed. Some 'tail risk' is presented by the reliance on a single tenant for income, although typically prime locations mitigate some of this exposure.

The size of the properties may pose a bigger risk. Most of the amortisation achieved recently is attributable to the sale of a trophy asset, the Oberpollinger property in Munich, which resulted in a EUR188.3m prepayment. Many of the remaining stores have over three floors, limiting the number of potential replacement operators or owners. While it would be possible to subdivide the assets to house a number of smaller operators, this would incur redevelopment expenses.

Concerns about asset size are illustrated by the composition of the properties that have been sold, with the majority considerably smaller than those unsold, almost half of which (21) offer greater than 10,000sq m of space. Around 40 of the original 109 properties sold were smaller than 1,000sq m, thus appealing to small investors somewhat removed from the funding constraints afflicting the wider German real estate market. Fitch will continue to monitor the progress of asset sales for any impact on credit quality.