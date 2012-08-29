Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Fleet Street Finance Two
plc's class A notes, and affirmed all others, as follows:
EUR219.1m class A (XS0268932836) due 2014 upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBsf';
Outlook Stable
EUR166.5m class B (XS0268933487) due 2014 affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR140.1m class C (XS0268934451) due 2014 affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate
(RE) 80%
EUR96.9m class D (XS0268934618) due 2014 affirmed at 'CCsf'; RE 0%
The upgrade of the class A notes is driven by the loan's significant pay-down
since the last rating action in September 2011. Over the past 12 months, 24
properties have been sold, either as single assets or through portfolio sales.
Consequently, the loan has amortised by around 40%, reducing the class A balance
to EUR219.1m as at the July interest payment date, down from EUR592.4m a year
previously.
With all sale proceeds allocated on a fully sequential basis, evidence of strong
asset sales in the past year (each above the respective allocated loan amount)
has improved the prospects for senior bondholders. Structural concerns that had
contributed to a rating cap of 'BBsf' have been largely allayed. Some 'tail
risk' is presented by the reliance on a single tenant for income, although
typically prime locations mitigate some of this exposure.
The size of the properties may pose a bigger risk. Most of the amortisation
achieved recently is attributable to the sale of a trophy asset, the
Oberpollinger property in Munich, which resulted in a EUR188.3m prepayment. Many
of the remaining stores have over three floors, limiting the number of potential
replacement operators or owners. While it would be possible to subdivide the
assets to house a number of smaller operators, this would incur redevelopment
expenses.
Concerns about asset size are illustrated by the composition of the properties
that have been sold, with the majority considerably smaller than those unsold,
almost half of which (21) offer greater than 10,000sq m of space. Around 40 of
the original 109 properties sold were smaller than 1,000sq m, thus appealing to
small investors somewhat removed from the funding constraints afflicting the
wider German real estate market. Fitch will continue to monitor the progress of
asset sales for any impact on credit quality.