Aug 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nakilat Inc's (Nakilat or
the project) ratings as follows:
USD850m Series A senior secured bonds due 2033: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
USD291m Series A subordinated second priority secured bonds due 2033: affirmed
at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
The affirmations reflect the project's stable performance, which is in line with
expectations. Reported revenues of USD825m and operating costs of USD133m are in
line with expectations for 2011, the first full year of operating the 25-vessel
strong fleet, demonstrating satisfactory vessel availability and operating
performance, although Fitch notes that no technical or operating reports
providing third-party confirmation are due and available. Based on the financial
statements for 2011, Fitch calculates the total debt service cover ratio (DSCR)
at 1.23x. A calculation of separate DSCRs for the senior and the junior debt is
not possible given information availability.
The ratings are supported by Nakilat's integration within the Qatari liquefied
natural gas (LNG) industry, the pass-through of the key operating costs, the
diversification provided by a 25-vessel strong, modern fleet and the largely
fixed-rate nature of the project debt matching the revenue stream derived from
availability-based charter payments.
Nakilat's vessels provide an essential service for the charterers, four upstream
LNG producers (Qatargas 2, 3 and 4, and Rasgas), through the shipment of LNG
from Qatar to the consuming markets, making the project strategically important
within the Qatari vertically integrated LNG industry. Fitch views Qatar as a
long-term, reliable and low-cost producer of LNG globally, which has invested
heavily in LNG production and transportation in recent years. All four LNG
upstream projects have been established by the Qatari government through
state-owned Qatar Petroleum (which also controls Nakilat) and have been granted
long-term extraction and production rights to source natural gas in the abundant
North Field. The four projects are regarded as highly profitable and stable
enterprises with very low cost bases. Fitch also notes that charter payments to
Nakilat rank senior to debt service in the charterers' priorities of payment
resulting in an extremely stable and secure revenue source for Nakilat.
In addition, the charter payments include a capital and an operational cost
component and hence a pass-through of the main operational costs. Voyage costs
such as fuel and port charges are directly borne by the charterers. Nakilat also
benefits from the management support by Shell International Trading and Shipping
Company, a very experienced shipping contractor in the hydrocarbon sector.
The bonds are part of a debt programme to finance 90% of the USD7,459m delivered
costs of 25 large LNG tankers to be chartered to upstream LNG projects in Qatar.
The bond proceeds have been on-lent to separate vessel owners, wholly owned by
Nakilat Inc. Each vessel owner in turn guarantees Nakilat's obligations.
The ratings could be downgraded if Nakilat was to experience a significant
increase in non-pass-through operating costs or if there was a protracted and
material downturn in the LNG market affecting the charterers and ultimately
Nakilat. The Stable Outlook indicates that Fitch currently does not consider
such risks to be a concern.