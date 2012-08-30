(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 30 - Lower-rated issuers face higher funding costs in Taiwan's increasingly risk-averse
bond market, but the strong funding needs of higher-rated issuers should prevent a sharp decline
in total issuance volume despite the island's still-volatile economy. That's according
to an article, titled "Taiwan's Weak Economy Could Slow The Local Bond
Market's Recovery," that Taiwan Ratings Corp. published today. Taiwan Ratings
Corp. published today on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' Global Credit
Portal. Taiwan Ratings is the Taipei-based subsidiary of Standard & Poor's.
"Taiwan's slow economic turnaround increases credit risks for the island's
bond issuers and is likely to make it more difficult for less-creditworthy
issuers to raise funds over the next few quarters," said the President and CEO
of Taiwan Ratings Corp., HwaPing Chang. "More conservative capital spending
among the island's corporate sector entities could also constrain recovery in
local bond markets over the next few quarters. However, we expect continued
high issuance from companies with stronger credit profiles to prevent a
substantial decline in new bond volume during the same period."
According to the report, Taiwan's bond market grew moderately in the first
half of 2012 but credit spreads--the difference between the yield on bonds and
government bonds of a similar tenor--began to widen in the second quarter of
2012. This reversed a narrowing trend since late 2009 and represents the local
bond market's growing risk aversion. However, current low interest rates and
lower bond yields could still attract new issuers to local bond and debenture
markets in the second half of 2012, despite the widening spreads and
heightened credit risks.
"We expect global economic uncertainties to weaken local corporate credit
profiles and widen credit spreads over the next few quarters," added Mr.
Chang. "The percentage of issuer ratings with negative outlooks in Taiwan
Ratings' rating pool has increased significantly in the 12 months through July
2012, reflecting these obligors' deteriorating credit profiles. This increase
in our negative rating bias has been more pronounced in corporate sectors that
rely heavily on export activities."
Despite the weak macroeconomy, the amount of new corporate bond issuance in
Taiwan grew substantially in the first half of 2012, because companies with a
high credit standing took advantage of prevailing low bond yields to increase
their bond issuance at a lower funding cost. But the performance of Taiwan's
bond markets is likely to remain volatile well into 2013 or until momentum in
the global economy is restored.