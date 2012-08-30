(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 30 - Lower-rated issuers face higher funding costs in Taiwan's increasingly risk-averse bond market, but the strong funding needs of higher-rated issuers should prevent a sharp decline in total issuance volume despite the island's still-volatile economy. That's according to an article, titled "Taiwan's Weak Economy Could Slow The Local Bond Market's Recovery," that Taiwan Ratings Corp. published today on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' Global Credit Portal. Taiwan Ratings is the Taipei-based subsidiary of Standard & Poor's.

"Taiwan's slow economic turnaround increases credit risks for the island's bond issuers and is likely to make it more difficult for less-creditworthy issuers to raise funds over the next few quarters," said the President and CEO of Taiwan Ratings Corp., HwaPing Chang. "More conservative capital spending among the island's corporate sector entities could also constrain recovery in local bond markets over the next few quarters. However, we expect continued high issuance from companies with stronger credit profiles to prevent a substantial decline in new bond volume during the same period."

According to the report, Taiwan's bond market grew moderately in the first half of 2012 but credit spreads--the difference between the yield on bonds and government bonds of a similar tenor--began to widen in the second quarter of 2012. This reversed a narrowing trend since late 2009 and represents the local bond market's growing risk aversion. However, current low interest rates and lower bond yields could still attract new issuers to local bond and debenture markets in the second half of 2012, despite the widening spreads and heightened credit risks.

"We expect global economic uncertainties to weaken local corporate credit profiles and widen credit spreads over the next few quarters," added Mr. Chang. "The percentage of issuer ratings with negative outlooks in Taiwan Ratings' rating pool has increased significantly in the 12 months through July 2012, reflecting these obligors' deteriorating credit profiles. This increase in our negative rating bias has been more pronounced in corporate sectors that rely heavily on export activities."

Despite the weak macroeconomy, the amount of new corporate bond issuance in Taiwan grew substantially in the first half of 2012, because companies with a high credit standing took advantage of prevailing low bond yields to increase their bond issuance at a lower funding cost. But the performance of Taiwan's bond markets is likely to remain volatile well into 2013 or until momentum in the global economy is restored.