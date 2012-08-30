European stocks fall as investors flee risk, drugmaker Roche weighs
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 30 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Asciano Ltd. ------------------------------------------- 30-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Australia
Mult. CUSIP6: 04363U
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Feb-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$1 bil nts due 04/07/2023 BBB- 07-Apr-2011
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)
* MEDIAWAN ANNOUNCES ENTERING INTO EXCLUSIVE TALKS REGARDING THE ACQUISITION OF CC&C, PRODUCER OF THE “APOCALYPSE” DOCUMENTARIES SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)