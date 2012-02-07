Feb 07 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it classifies the proposed offering of U.S. dollar-denominated fixed rate callable perpetual securities by Bank of New York Mellon (Luxembourg) S.A. (AA-/Negative/A-1+) as having "minimal" equity credit for the purpose of credit analysis on Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. (CKI: A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--).

Standard & Poor's will treat all of the principal of the securities as debt and all of the distributions as interest in CKI's financial ratio calculations. Nonetheless, we consider that the proposed securities will provide additional support to the group's credit profile compared with senior debt. Accordingly, we will qualitatively factor these benefits into our analysis. The securities are both subordinated and deferrable.

Standard & Poor's does not rate the proposed offering. However, under our criteria, instruments that are both subordinated and deferrable would typically be rated two notches below the long-term issuer credit rating.

The securities will be backed by newly issued shares of CKI, which the he Bank of New York Mellon will buy using the net issue proceeds of the securities. CKI is obligated to fund the interest payments and the principal redemption in most circumstances under a swap agreement with the bank.

Under the issuance terms and conditions, the securities can be redeemed early if CKI exercises its call option effective from about two years after issuance. The payment can be met by the sale of the CKI shares backing the securities, and CKI will make up any shortfall. According to Standard & Poor's hybrid criteria, we generally do not attribute more than "minimal" equity credit to issues where the initial call date is less than five years after issuance and the issuer is unregulated. This is due to the risks regarding the permanence of the instrument within the group's capital structure.

If the securities are fully redeemed with the CKI shares sold to the public, Standard & Poor's may reassess the then debt obligations and equity of CKI in our corporate credit analysis.

