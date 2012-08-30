Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings does not plan any immediate action on Samsung Electronics'
'A+'/Stable rating following a decision by the US Jury on 24 August in favour of
Apple Inc. The ruling stands in contrast to a split ruling on the same day in South
Korea, and a decision by a UK court in July in favour of Samsung.
The agency does not assume that this verdict will be automatically followed in
other global jurisdictions, and foresees only a limited impact on Samsung's
financial profile over the next 12-18 months. This is on the assumption that the
sales restrictions in the US are unlikely to include the company's latest Galaxy
SIII and Galaxy Note flagship models.
The USD1.05bn in damages recommended by the jury represents less than 5% of
Fitch's operating profit forecast for Samsung in 2012, and 5% of the company's
cash balance of USD 21bn as of end-Q212. Yet Fitch notes that the implied
penalty per smartphone sold - of USD49.40 or 14% of sales - is nonetheless quite
severe. The district judge in California is due to deliver a final ruling over
the next month, when it is possible that the USD1.05bn may be either increased
or decreased. In any case, the matter is unlikely to be finalized within the
next 12 months, as Samsung would be expected to appeal this decision to a higher
court.
Nevertheless, reputational damage could affect Samsung's US sales in the short
term, albeit marginally. The US is currently the largest single market for
smartphones (Q212: 15.3%), and US consumers may gravitate more toward Apple's
products following this decision. Fitch believes Samsung will need to place
greater emphasis on more distinctive design features. Samsung's leading mobile
display panel technology, and its pending transition to smartphones with both
unbreakable and flexible AMOLED screens, is one important development that may
enable its future smartphone models to look markedly different to Apple's
iPhones.
Out of Samsung's 22 smartphones deemed by the US jury to be infringing on
Apple's design and utility patents, Apple has requested the courts to ban eight
models that are still being sold in the US market. An injunction hearing is
scheduled for December. Fitch understands that Samsung's latest Galaxy SIII will
not be included as it was not part of the recent court case, and it is
separately scheduled to be considered in March 2014. Under this scenario, the
most severe setback for Samsung would be the inability to sell its Galaxy SII
model in the US, but the impact on Samsung's future sales in the US may be
limited with the Galaxy SIII set to overtake the Galaxy SII in terms of unit
sales in Q4.
However, there is an outside risk that Apple may on this occasion be able to
fast-track the Galaxy SIII, and possibly the larger Galaxy Note model, on to the
banned list via a "contempt proceeding" before the judge. Under this scenario,
the negative impact on Samsung's financials could be more meaningful in 2013,
although Samsung is likely to mitigate this by releasing the next version of its
flagship Galaxy smartphone series in a timely manner.
Fitch expects it will be more difficult for Apple to block the sale of Samsung's
Galaxy SIII and Galaxy Note models, given that both models are significantly
larger than any of Apple's iPhone's released so far. Moreover, Samsung has
already changed the disputed scroll and bounce-bank features in its smartphones
via software updates, and is certain to provide further software updates and
recalibrate future US model releases to ensure it is not in breach of Apple's
utility patents.