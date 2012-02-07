(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 07 -

-- Standard & Poor's sees early signs of stabilization in Japan's consumer finance market.

-- We revised the outlook on the long-term counterparty credit rating on ACOM to stable from negative, based on improved market prospects and ongoing support from its parent banking group, MUFG.

-- We affirmed the ratings on ACOM, based on our expectations that the possibility of a quick recovery in the company's operating performance is limited.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its outlook on the long-term counterparty credit rating on ACOM Co. Ltd. to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed the long- and short-term counterparty ratings at 'BB+/B' and the long-term debt ratings at 'BB+'. In our view, the outlook revision reflects stabilizing prospects for Japan's consumer finance market and ongoing support for ACOM from its parent banking group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG; A/Stable/--).

We believe ACOM will maintain its business and financial profiles amid a difficult operating environment when existing and extraordinary group support is incorporated into our assessment of the company. Standard & Poor's holds the view that it will take another one to two years before ACOM's operating cash flow, adjusted for changes in outstanding loan balance, turns positive. This is because market conditions have remained difficult as outstanding operating loans decline under new regulations, amid a high level of refunds for overcharged interest. Nevertheless, given signs of stabilization in the consumer finance market, such as a current year-on-year decline of 30%-40% in interest refund claims, as well as an increased number of new loan applicants that has slowed market contraction, we consider a further downgrade of ACOM in the next six months to two years as less likely. This observation is underpinned by our expectations that ACOM's funding position will remain fairly stable, thanks to ongoing support from the parent banking group.

The 'BB+' long-term counterparty credit rating on ACOM incorporates a three-notch uplift, based on possible extraordinary support from MUFG. This is based on our assessment that ACOM is a "strategically important" subsidiary to MUFG under our group methodology for banking groups. Although MUFG holds a minority 40% stake in ACOM, the consumer finance company's operational and financial alliance with the group is solid. This can be seen in ACOM's loan guarantee business alliance with MUFG and the transfer of assets and businesses between ACOM and other MUFG group companies. On the other hand, we currently see the following as constraining factors for ACOM to be regarded as a "core" or "highly strategic" subsidiary of MUFG: the relatively high-risk nature of ACOM's unsecured consumer loan business; ACOM's expected limited profit contribution to the group; and a lack of full integration.

We may lower our long-term counterparty credit rating on ACOM if we see signs that support from the parent group has weakened, or if we have reason to believe that ACOM's operating performance will deteriorate beyond our current assumptions, particularly if we see another increase of interest refund claims and a possibility for large losses. Conversely, we may consider revising upward the stand-alone credit profile on ACOM and raising the long-term counterparty credit rating, or we may consider an upward outlook revision, if the balance between its revenue and the costs of defaults and refunds of overcharged interest is highly likely to improve. However, we currently predict that ACOM's stand-alone operating performance will remain weak.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004

Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011