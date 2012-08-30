(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings has today published a study of the Movement National Rating and
Issuer Failure History in Indonesia in 2011. This report offers data and analysis of the
performance of the national rankings in Indonesia issuers rated by Fitch in 2011, which also
covers the period from 2004 to 2011.
Activity national ranking Indonesian companies are rated by Fitch remains net positive in
2011. The ratio of downgrades to the improved rating is 0.3: 1, compared to 0.1: 1 in the
previous year. At the end of 2011, there were 44 national ranking issuer securities issued by
Fitch Indonesia.
In 2011, there were no events of default on the national issuers with ratings issued by
Fitch Indonesia, compared with one event in 2010.
National rankings primarily developed for use in emerging markets with sovereign ratings at
'BBB' or lower on an international scale, and where there is demand for a national ranking.
Similarly, international rankings, national rankings offer relative ranking of credit but at
different scales. National rating scale can not be directly compared with the scale of other
international or national rankings in other countries. National rankings provide a clearer
differentiation for domestic investors in their investment scope than an international scale.
This special report is available on Fitch's website 'www.fitchratings.com' under Credit
Market Research.