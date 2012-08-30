(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 30 -

Overview

-- We believe that increased pressure on Hungary-based Magyar Takarekszovetkezeti Bank ZRt.'s capital position is offset by our expectation of extraordinary support from the bank's majority owner, the Integrated Savings Cooperatives.

-- We are revising our assessment of Takarekbank's stand-alone credit profile to 'b' from 'b+', to reflect the deterioration of the bank's capitalization according to our measures. At the same time our long-term rating on Takarekbank now benefits from three notches of uplift, reflecting the bank's unchanged "strategically important" status as a subsidiary of the cooperatives.

-- We are affirming our 'BB/B' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Takarekbank.

-- The outlook is negative, reflecting that on Hungary as well as our belief that the financial profiles of Takarekbank and the cooperatives could deteriorate in line with weakening domestic economic prospects.

Rating Action

On Aug. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' long-term and 'B' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Hungary-based Magyar Takarekszovetkezeti Bank ZRt. The outlook is negative.

Rationale

The affirmation reflects our view that Takarekbank remains a "strategically important" subsidiary of the Integrated Savings Cooperatives. For this reason we incorporate three notches of uplift into the long-term rating. We expect that the cooperatives would financially support the bank in the event of need. This expectation offsets, from a rating perspective, increasing risk to the bank's financial profile, notably its capitalization. We have revised our assessment of Takarekbank's capital and earnings to "weak" from "moderate" and our assessment of its liquidity to "adequate" from "strong", as our criteria define those terms. We have also revised our assessment of Takarekbank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'b' from 'b+'. We now include three notches of ownership support compared with two previously, as we generally cap the ratings on a strategically important subsidiary at one notch below the rating on the parent.

We expect Takarekbank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, before adjustments for diversification, to remain below 4% over the next 18 months. In our view, this level of capitalization provides the bank with a limited cushion to absorb potential future losses and heightens its vulnerability to a challenging operating environment and high single-name concentrations. The bank's RAC ratio before adjustments for diversification weakened to 3.6% at year-end 2011 from 4.7% at year-end 2010 due to rapid loan growth unsupported by capital increases and depletion of retained earnings due to negative value adjustments. In our base-case scenario we assume that the bank's capitalization will be supported mainly by internal capital generation complemented by a small capital injection of EUR3.5 million in 2012. We also assume an annual dividend payout of about 50%. Takarekbank's earnings capacity remains low. We expect the bank to have a small positive net income under International Financial Reporting Standards in 2012 following a loss in 2011.

We revised our assessment of liquidity to "adequate" from "strong" to reflect increased risk attached to Hungarian government bonds, which dominate Takarekbank's fixed-income portfolio.

There have been no changes to the other factors that we take into account when assessing Takarekbank's SACP. We assess its business position as "weak", its risk position as "adequate", and its funding as "average", as our criteria define these terms.

Outlook

The negative outlook on Takarekbank reflects that on Hungary as well as our belief that the financial profiles of Takarekbank and the Integrated Savings Cooperatives could deteriorate in line with weakening domestic economic prospects. We do not expect the link between Takarekbank and the cooperatives to change.

We would consider a negative rating action if we were to observe a significant weakening in Takarekbank's link with the cooperatives as this could change our view of the bank's "strategically important" subsidiary status. The ratings could come under pressure if the cooperatives' credit risk profile were to weaken as less supportive economic and operating domestic conditions could worsen households' and enterprises' creditworthiness. We could lower Takarekbank's SACP if the bank's capitalization were to weaken to a point that resulted in a RAC ratio before adjustments of less than 3% due to faster-than-expected growth or much weaker-than-expected profitability.

An improvement in the creditworthiness of the Hungarian sovereign is a prerequisite for any positive rating action on Takarekbank.

Ratings Score Snapshot

To From

Issuer Credit Rating BB/Negative/B BB/Negative/B

SACP b b+

Anchor bb bb

Business Position Weak (-2) Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Weak (-1) Moderate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0) Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average Average

and Adequate (0) and Strong (0)

Support +3 +2

GRE Support 0 0

Group Support +3 +2

Sovereign Support 0 0

Additional Factors 0 0

Related Criteria And Research

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Hungary, May 4, 2012

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Magyar Takarekszovetkezeti Bank ZRt.

Counterparty Credit Rating BB/Negative/B

Certificate Of Deposit BB/B