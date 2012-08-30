(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 30 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam 30-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: Vietnam
Primary SIC: Commercial Banks
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Dec-2011 B+/B B+/B
23-Dec-2010 BB-/B BB-/B
22-Jul-2010 BB/B BB/B
===============================================================================
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating B+/Stable/B
SACP b
Anchor b
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Very Weak (-1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +1
Additional Factors 0
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BIDV will maintain its
financial profile amid challenging operating conditions in Vietnam and improve
its risk management systems.
We could downgrade BIDV if: (1) we lower the sovereign rating on Vietnam ; (2)
the bank's asset quality declines substantially; or (3) its RAC ratio falls
below 2%.
We could upgrade BIDV if we raise the sovereign rating on Vietnam and the
bank's stand-alone credit profile improves. Any large capital raising
activity, including a strategic sale of a stake in BIDV, such that the bank's
RAC ratio increases to above 3%, could improve its stand-alone credit profile
to 'b+'.