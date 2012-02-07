(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Tele2 Russia Holding AB 's domestic bonds an expected 'BB+(EXP)' Long-term senior unsecured rating and a 'AA(rus)(EXP)' National Long-term rating.

The bonds are expected to be issued on 7 February by OJSC Saint-Petersburg Telecom, which is a subsidiary of Tele2 Russia Holding AB (Tele2R; 'BB+'/Stable/'AA(rus)'). The Series-05 RUB4bn bonds will have a stated maturity of ten years and an attached investors' put option in year two. The series-05 RUB4bn bonds are expected to have the same terms as the Series-01, Series-02 and Series-03 bonds, which were issued on 24 June 2011 for a total RUB13bn.

Fitch expects that bondholders will benefit from an irrevocable undertaking by Tele2 Russia Holding AB and Tele2 Financial Services AB, a treasury company for Tele2R, which will make this instrument effectively recourse to the Tele2R group. The mechanism of irrevocable undertakings (essentially an offer to purchase the bonds if the issuer is in default) will expose bondholders to the same probability of default and expected recoveries as senior unsecured creditors to Tele2R.

The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

Tele2R is the fourth-largest Russian mobile company by subscriber base. It is a successful niche mobile player with a strong financial profile. However, it does not have 3G licences and is disadvantaged compared with its peers in terms of 4G/LTE options. In Fitch's view, this deficiency makes it less strategically important for the Tele2 group. Tele2R's ratings do not reflect any notching up for parental support.