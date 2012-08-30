(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Polish oil refining and marketing company Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN S.A.'s (PKN) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Positive from Stable and affirmed the Long-term IDRs at 'BB+'. PKN's foreign and local currency senior unsecured ratings have also been affirmed at 'BB+' and its Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'B'. The agency has also assigned PKN a National Long-term rating of 'BBB+(pol)' with a Positive Outlook.

The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's view that PKN's Long-term IDRs may be upgraded to 'BBB-' in the next 12-24 months should the company consistently maintain credit ratios at a moderate level, including funds from operations (FFO)/adjusted net leverage of about 2x (excluding inventory holding gains/losses). This ratio stood at 2.2x at end-December 2011. The future leverage level will partly depend on the planned strategy update, and the macroeconomic conditions for refining and petrochemicals operations in the medium term.

The rating affirmation reflects PKN's improved financial profile thanks to several measures taken by management to reduce leverage, including the disposal of Polkomtel S.A., its modest capex in 2011-2012 following a capex-intensive period until 2010 and no dividends paid in 2011-2012. This supports PKN's creditworthiness in the still difficult conditions for the European oil refining sector due to the overcapacity and weak demand. While there has been an improvement in refining margins since April 2012, the agency expects refining margins to weaken in the remainder of 2012 and to remain below the long-term average in 2013.

The PLN3.2bn (USD1bn) after tax proceeds from the disposal of its 24.39% stake in Polish mobile operator Polkomtel were kept in the company and were not distributed as dividends to shareholders. The proceeds were partly used to replace some temporary measures aimed at a reduction of the company's working capital needs.

Fitch believes that PKN has much greater financial flexibility to reduce its capex in case of weaker cash flows now than in 2008-2010 when it was conducting some major investment projects. The agency positively views PKN's proven ability to manage its working capital changes in line with changes in its financial position and FFO. This could provide additional flexibility for the company should industry conditions weaken in the future resulting in a deterioration of reported credit ratios potentially close to the covenant level defined in the main bank loan agreements.

Most of PKN's EBITDA is derived from refining (on average 47% of EBITDA (excluding inventory holding gains/losses) in the period 2008-2011) and petrochemicals sectors (29%), which are highly cyclical. The remaining 24% of EBITDA is generated in a more stable fuel retail business. Fitch views PKN as a refining company with high business diversification in light of its substantial petrochemical operations and a strong position in fuel retail sales. Diversification may help mitigate cash flow cyclicality, as seen in 2011 results, where solid performance in the petrochemicals segment supported PKN's cash flow at a time of weaker refining profits.

PKN has solid liquidity. At end-June 2012 short-term debt of PLN1.7bn was covered by unrestricted cash of PLN3.6bn, and unused committed bank facilities of PLN8.4bn, which are mostly due in 2016. PKN's debt maturity profile is beneficial with no major repayments until 2016.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- The company's ability to consistently maintain credit ratios at moderate levels, including FFO-adjusted net leverage of about 2x (excluding inventory holding gains/losses) and FFO fixed charge cover of about 5x (excluding inventory holding gains/losses).

- Positive free cash flow across the cycle

- Reduced working capital burden for compulsory stock in case of changed Polish regulations increasing the role of government in the storage of compulsory stock

- Reduced volatility of PKN's profit margins

Negative: The current Outlook is Positive. As a result, Fitch's sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating downgrade. Nonetheless, factors that may potentially lead to a stabilisation of the Outlook or even negative rating action include:

- A marked deterioration in cash flows and credit metrics due, for example, to substantially weaker than expected conditions for refining and petrochemicals operations

- Substantial increase in the capex plan resulting in negative free cash flow in the medium term

- Aggressive dividend policy.