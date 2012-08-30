S&P base-case operating scenario

Over 2012-2015 and beyond, we anticipate that the company will continue to bring significant new projects into production. As the new capacity comes on stream, even with our prudent $100 per barrel (bbl) Brent oil price assumption for the remainder of 2012 and $90 per bbl in 2013, we believe operating performance should remain satisfactory.

We assume refining and petrochemical markets to be broadly weak in the medium term, mostly due to structurally challenging and cyclical conditions. Shell is addressing this by seeking to benefit from economies of scale, disposals, and ongoing cost-cutting schemes. We recognize that refining margins have strengthened in 2012, from very weak levels in 2009-2011.

Shell's disclosed return on capital of 16% for 2011 was lower than that of most major peers. While this could be considered to be a weakness over time, we believe it largely reflects the capital tied up in nonproducing projects and pension accounting.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

For 2012, we anticipate that Shell will generate funds from operations (FFO) of about $40 billion under our Brent oil price assumption of $100/bbl. Shell's credit metrics in 2012 should remain similar to 2011, and we see Standard & Poor's-adjusted FFO to debt of 70%-75% for the year to Dec. 31, 2012.

Shell's adjusted discretionary cash flow (DCF) in 2011 was much improved at $3.9 billion, from negative $3.9 billion in 2010. Given the significant indicated increase in organic capital expenditures of up to $32 billion, we see only mildly positive DCF in 2012. Our forecast of positive DCF is also helped by the scrip dividend program, which we believe will result in lower cash dividend payments of about $7 billion-$8 billion, after a modest increase in dividends for 2012. We view the ongoing improvements in free operating cash flow in 2011 and the first half of 2012 as supportive for the ratings. We understand that share buybacks are broadly being used as a flexible tool to offset scrip dividends.

Shell's adjusted debt stood at $61 billion at year-end 2011, and reported net financial debt stood at $26 billion. We anticipate that movements in Shell's net financial debt will largely depend on further acquisition and disposal activity, as well as energy prices and working capital movements.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on Shell is 'A-1+'. As of June 30, 2012, we estimate that near-term liquidity sources should cover uses by about 1.3x. We therefore view Shell's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. Shell's short-term debt was $4.6 billion on June 30, 2012, which was more than covered by about $15.3 billion in cash that we do not consider to be tied to operations and $5.0 billion in unused long-term committed credit lines maturing in 2015.

We estimate that Shell's liquidity sources for the 12 months from July 1, 2012, include:

-- $15.3 billion of cash and short-term investments, excluding $2.0 billion that we view as tied to operations and consequently do not net from adjusted debt;

-- $5.1 billion fully available under a committed bank facility. We understand that the documentation for the company's bank facility includes no liquidity triggers or financial covenants; and

-- FFO of about $39.0 billion, under our oil price assumptions of $100/bbl in 2012 and $90/bbl in 2013.

In the same period, our credit scenario factors in the following liquidity needs:

-- Short-term debt of $4.6 billion;

-- Minimum organic capital investments of about $32.0 billion;

-- Potential working capital outflows, ultimately depending on oil price developments;

-- Cash shareholder distributions of about $8.0 billion; and

-- A placeholder of $1.0 billion for potential acquisitions.

In its capacity as a highly rated global corporation and owner of a massive, diversified, and marketable asset base, with modest leverage compared with peers, we anticipate that Shell will enjoy ongoing ready access to bank and capital markets.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Shell's operating cash flow could be modestly lower in 2012, but broadly flat in the following years based on our assumption of higher production levels and our prudent oil price assumptions (see "Standard & Poor's Raises Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged," published July 24, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We estimate that adjusted credit measures will remain comfortably commensurate with the ratings, for example, FFO to debt of more than 70%. We base this view on the fact that Shell's new projects are starting to deliver higher production, and the company's operating performance is robust.

Rating downside could arise from a return to negative free cash flow after dividends, particularly if this were due to delays in ramping up new production. An excess of acquisitions over disposals, or a material adverse swing in the pension funding deficit, could also result in downward rating pressure, especially if FFO to debt were persistently less than 60%.

Rating upside in the medium term would likely hinge on a return to a more conservative balance sheet.

