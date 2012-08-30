Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Motor 2012 PLC's notes, backed by UK auto loan receivables originated by Santander Consumer (UK) Plc (SCUK; not rated), expected ratings as follows:

Class A1a: 'F1+sf(EXP)';

Class A1b: 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable;

Class A1c: 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable;

Class A2: 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable; and

Class B: NR.

The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received.

The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the origination and servicing procedures of SCUK, Fitch's expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement (CE), and the transaction's legal structure. The expected ratings address timely payment of interest and payment of principal by the final maturity date in accordance with the transaction documents. The class A1a, A1b, A1c and A2 notes (together the class A notes) will benefit from 23.7% CE, provided by overcollateralization and a reserve fund (RF) funded at closing.

The USD-denominated class A1a, A1b and A1c notes (together, the class A1 notes) will have fixed amortisation schedules, that will however switch to a pass-through amortisation if the performing collateral becomes less than the outstanding balance of class A and B notes. In particular, the schedule of the class A1a notes is made up of 11 payment dates, while their legal maturity is 13 month after closing (the notes have monthly payment dates). Fitch analysed the risk of the principal of the class A1a notes not being fully repaid within the legal maturity, also factoring the servicer interruption risk, and is comfortable that the buffers included in the transaction structure are adequate.

The transaction will have no liquidity facility, but the RF will have a dual function, having both a liquidity portion and a CE portion. The total size of the RF will be 3% of the initial balance at closing, while it will be allowed to amortise under certain conditions. In addition, while the class A1a notes are still outstanding, the RF must cover three scheduled payments.

At closing, the proceeds from the notes will be used to purchase an amortising pool of UK auto loan receivables from the originator. The preliminary portfolio, as on 30 April 2012, comprised 140,353 loans with an average current balance of GBP6,697, totalling GBP940m. The portfolio consists of loans advanced to individuals, which are aimed at financing the purchase of used vehicles (76.9%) or new vehicles (23.1%). 73% of the pool consists of secured loans while the remaining 27% is made up of unsecured loans. The loans were originated by SCUK, which is one of the leading independent point of sale finance providers in the UK car market. SCUK is a fully owned subsidiary of Santander UK Plc ('A'/Stable/'F1'). SCUK will also be the servicer in the transaction, while Homeloan Management Limited (unrated) will perform the role of back-up servicer as long as the class A1a notes are outstanding.

In Fitch's opinion, the future performance of the underlying receivables is a key rating driver. Fitch analysed obligor credit risk by forming base case default and recovery assumptions of 5.2% and 43.3% respectively, and then stressing these assumptions according to the rating level of each note.

Although the underlying contracts do not feature any direct residual value risk, Fitch notes that the underlying secured receivables (73%) are regulated by the Consumer Credit Act and are therefore exposed to voluntary termination (VT) losses, which the agency estimated to be 3.6% in a 'AAAsf' scenario.

Fitch has a stable asset and rating performance outlook for the UK auto ABS sector. Fitch considers that unemployment levels as well as used car values are key drivers of asset performance in the UK auto ABS sector.

A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Motor 2012 PLC