OVERVIEW

-- The Dutch RMBS sector withstood ongoing economic difficulties in Q4 2011.

-- However, we expect the Dutch economy to continue to contract in 2012, which may negatively affect the national housing market and reduce the number of property sales, in our view.

-- Total delinquencies increased slightly and prepayments fell, reflecting rising unemployment and a persistent decline in the Dutch house price index.

-- We rated five new issuances in Q4 2011 totaling EUR16.64 billion.

According to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' Dutch RMBS Index report for Q4 2011, published today, the sector has withstood the recent economic downturn. Indeed, in Q4 2011, we rated five new issuances totaling EUR16.64 billion.

"We expect the Dutch economy to continue to contract in 2012, despite an overall increase in 2011, following negative GDP growth in Q3 2011. Unemployment has continued to rise for the second consecutive quarter to 4.90% and the decline in the Dutch house price index is persistent. This is evident in a marginal rise in total delinquencies and a continued decrease in prepayments in our index," said credit analyst Katie Johnson.

In spite of these challenging conditions, Dutch residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) new issuance has remained strong.

Ms. Johnson added: "House prices continued to decline in Q4 2011; however, the number of property sales rose for the third consecutive quarter. This increase may be the enduring result of the government's temporary reduction of property transfer tax in July 2011 to 2% from 6%, until June 2012."

We took 134 rating actions over the quarter, of which there were 43 affirmations, eight upgrades, 19 downgrades, and 64 CreditWatch actions. Of these rating actions, the majority of the affirmations, upgrades, and downgrades were for credit reasons.

