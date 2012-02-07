Fitch Revises Bahrain's Outlook to Negative; Affirms IDR 'BB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Bahrain's Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed the sovereign's Long Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'. The issue ratings on Bahrain's senior unsecured foreign and local currency long-term bonds have been affirmed at 'BB+'. The ratings on the sukuk trust certificates issued by CBB International Sukuk Company 5 have also been affirmed at 'BB+