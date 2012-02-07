(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings says the new Turkish Commercial Code (CC), to be initiated in July
2012, will be a milestone that aims to improve corporate governance practices and financial
reporting standards for all companies, regardless of size.
"Improved levels of disclosure with regards to corporate financial information
and in particular enhanced disclosure requirements related to transactions
between group companies, will lead to greater transparency for investors if
effectively implemented, despite lingering question marks," says Bulent Akgul,
Director at Fitch in Istanbul.
One of the most important changes of the new law is the new regulations that
address Turkish holding companies. The new law will frame the relationship
between holding companies and its operating subsidiaries. It is expected that
the new law will prevent parent companies from abusing their power over
operating subsidiaries via transferring operating losses from the parent level
or from another subsidiary. The parent will not be able to hide transactions
between subsidiaries and or to force any subsidiary to face losses. Every three
months, the operating entity will have to prepare a special report explaining
the relationships between each subsidiary (loss/profit transfer). The report
will have to be on an ex ante basis, meaning it will have to include historical
transfer details. It is currently unclear whether holding companies will still
be able to borrow from their own subsidiaries as long as they pay interest on an
arms-length basis and whether any restriction would depend or not on the
presence of minority shareholders
Fitch notes that the new law will probably not limit the parent company's cash
circulation ability to move funds within the group. Nonetheless, it will
certainly bring transparency to Turkish holding companies and the liquidity and
funding structure between their subsidiaries. Shareholders will be subject to
equal treatment under equal terms. However, Fitch will continue closely
monitoring any changes in the new TCC, and its effects on Turkish holding
companies' internal cash circulation ability.
Aligning existing legislation and standards in line with the existing EU
framework may help spur foreign investment in small to medium sized enterprises.
The CC is also considered a vehicle to eliminate the domestic grey market and
consequently raise domestic tax revenue. However, it seems that the new CC is
still a work in progress that may go through changes to close existing loopholes
and address all concerns from the public.
In order to adapt the CC and existing legislation to EU law and standards,
Turkey took a step towards modernising its commercial system by introducing the
new CC in February 2010. From July 2012, when the new law will be effective, new
regulations will improve corporate governance issues in all Turkish companies,
not only publicly listed ones. External audit and independent board members will
no longer be optional for any Turkish corporates.
Under the CC, it will be mandatory for each Turkish corporate to have an
official website that includes audit reports, information related to the board's
evaluation of business performance and detailed financial tables. This would
give companies easier access to capital markets as companies would be required
to keep their last five year audited financials publicly available. Specific
sanctions will be imposed on company representatives if the company's website
lacks the required information.
Fitch believes that the new law is an opportunity to bring transparency and
disposition to the rapidly evolving Turkish commercial system. However,
questions remain about how the law will be applied and whether any changes will
be necessary to accommodate any public concerns. The agency believes that the
implementation process could be lengthy as some articles may have to be delayed
or go through some major changes based on ongoing debates.