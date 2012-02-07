(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings says the new Turkish Commercial Code (CC), to be initiated in July 2012, will be a milestone that aims to improve corporate governance practices and financial reporting standards for all companies, regardless of size.

"Improved levels of disclosure with regards to corporate financial information and in particular enhanced disclosure requirements related to transactions between group companies, will lead to greater transparency for investors if effectively implemented, despite lingering question marks," says Bulent Akgul, Director at Fitch in Istanbul.

One of the most important changes of the new law is the new regulations that address Turkish holding companies. The new law will frame the relationship between holding companies and its operating subsidiaries. It is expected that the new law will prevent parent companies from abusing their power over operating subsidiaries via transferring operating losses from the parent level or from another subsidiary. The parent will not be able to hide transactions between subsidiaries and or to force any subsidiary to face losses. Every three months, the operating entity will have to prepare a special report explaining the relationships between each subsidiary (loss/profit transfer). The report will have to be on an ex ante basis, meaning it will have to include historical transfer details. It is currently unclear whether holding companies will still be able to borrow from their own subsidiaries as long as they pay interest on an arms-length basis and whether any restriction would depend or not on the presence of minority shareholders

Fitch notes that the new law will probably not limit the parent company's cash circulation ability to move funds within the group. Nonetheless, it will certainly bring transparency to Turkish holding companies and the liquidity and funding structure between their subsidiaries. Shareholders will be subject to equal treatment under equal terms. However, Fitch will continue closely monitoring any changes in the new TCC, and its effects on Turkish holding companies' internal cash circulation ability.

Aligning existing legislation and standards in line with the existing EU framework may help spur foreign investment in small to medium sized enterprises. The CC is also considered a vehicle to eliminate the domestic grey market and consequently raise domestic tax revenue. However, it seems that the new CC is still a work in progress that may go through changes to close existing loopholes and address all concerns from the public.

In order to adapt the CC and existing legislation to EU law and standards, Turkey took a step towards modernising its commercial system by introducing the new CC in February 2010. From July 2012, when the new law will be effective, new regulations will improve corporate governance issues in all Turkish companies, not only publicly listed ones. External audit and independent board members will no longer be optional for any Turkish corporates.

Under the CC, it will be mandatory for each Turkish corporate to have an official website that includes audit reports, information related to the board's evaluation of business performance and detailed financial tables. This would give companies easier access to capital markets as companies would be required to keep their last five year audited financials publicly available. Specific sanctions will be imposed on company representatives if the company's website lacks the required information.

Fitch believes that the new law is an opportunity to bring transparency and disposition to the rapidly evolving Turkish commercial system. However, questions remain about how the law will be applied and whether any changes will be necessary to accommodate any public concerns. The agency believes that the implementation process could be lengthy as some articles may have to be delayed or go through some major changes based on ongoing debates.