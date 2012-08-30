Aug 30 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Coinmach Service Corp. ------------------------ 30-Aug-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: New York
Primary SIC: Coin-operated
laundries and
cleaning
Mult. CUSIP6: 19259B
Mult. CUSIP6: 19259W
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Jan-2010 B-/-- B-/--
09-Oct-2009 CCC/-- CCC/--
25-Sep-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
21-Jul-2009 B-/-- B-/--
31-Jul-2008 B/-- B/--
20-Dec-2007 NR/-- NR/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Plainview, N.Y.-based Coinmach Service Corp. (CSC) reflect
Standard & Poor's Rating Services' view that the company's business risk
profile will remain "weak" and its financial risk profile will remain "highly
leveraged" for the foreseeable future.
Our assessment of the company's financial risk profile is based on our opinion
that the company maintains a very aggressive financial policy, which we
believe is influenced by its owners, The Royal Bank of Scotland and Deutsche
Bank. We also base our assessment on the company's significant debt burden and
its less than adequate liquidity.