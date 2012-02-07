(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based Gland Pharma Ltd's (Gland) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch A-(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary

The upgrade reflects Gland's higher-than-expected revenue growth of over 120% yoy to INR4,579m and EBITDA of INR1,230m (FY10 (financial year ending: March): INR572.4m) in FY11. This is attributed to strong sales of heparin sodium injection. The company obtained the US-FDA approval for its injection in July 2010, giving it access to around USD350m oligopolistic world market with only two other US-FDA approved manufacturers.

The ratings continue to reflect Gland's stable EBITDA margins of around 27% over the last three years. Also, it continues to generate positive cash flow from operations (FY11: INR458.7m, FY10: INR263.3m), leading to the company maintaining low net financial leverage of 0.11x in FY11 (FY10: 0.08x). Gland's high working capital requirements are compensated substantially by INR1,003.1m of advances received from its customers in FY11 (FY10: INR537.03m). Capex plans of more than INR3,500m during FY12-FY15 can be funded by internal accruals.

Positive rating action may result from Gland's successful diversification into new products/therapeutic segments/geographies. Conversely, sustained net leverage of more than 1.0x may lead to negative rating action.

Incorporated in 1978, Gland Pharma manufactures injectables, which are offered in delivery systems like vials, ampoules and pre-filled syringe. In FY11, its total debt was INR730.2m (FY10: INR419.8m)

Gland's bank facilities have also been upgraded as follows:

- INR1,200m fund-based working capital limits: upgraded to 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)'

- INR390m non-fund based working capital limits: upgraded to 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)'

- INR169.5m term loans: upgraded to 'Fitch A-(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'