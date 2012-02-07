(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAAmmf' rating
assigned to Natixis Cash A1P1, a France-domiciled money market
fund managed by Natixis Asset Management.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main drivers for the rating affirmation are:
-- The portfolio's overall credit quality and
diversification;
-- Low exposure to interest rate and spread risks;
-- Short maturity profile with all assets maturing within
three months;
-- The fund benefits from close ties with its parent,
including access to a liquidity facility;
-- The adequate capabilities and resources of Natixis Asset
Management as investment manager.
PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION
Consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf' money market fund rating
criteria, the fund seeks to maintain a high credit quality by
investing exclusively in short-term securities rated at least
'F1' by Fitch or a comparable credit quality by other global
rating agencies. Also in line with Fitch's criteria, the fund
limits its exposures to individual issuers and counterparties.
At end-January, over 60% of the fund's issuers and
counterparties carried the highest short-term rating of 'F1+',
or equivalent.
At the same date and more generally over the past year, the
fund's Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF), which is a risk-weighted
measure of the fund's portfolio assets accounting for the credit
quality and maturity profile of the portfolio securities, met
Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less.
MATURITY PROFILE
The fund has virtually no exposure to interest rate
movements as duration is maintained close to zero with the
individual indexing of instruments to euro overnight index
average (EONIA) through interest rate swaps with several
highly-rated counterparties. The fund's guidelines also restrict
the maturity of investments to 90 days. As such, the portfolio
weighted average final maturity (WAMf) is structurally capped at
90 days and stood at 27 days at end-January 2012.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
The fund seeks to manage investor redemption risk through
investment restrictions that aim to maintain sufficient levels
of liquidity. In line with Fitch's rating criteria, the fund
seeks to maintain at least 10% of assets in securities maturing
overnight or other qualifying liquid assets such as government
securities, on top of which the fund may have recourse to a
liquidity facility provided by its parent. In 2011, the fund
used this facility, which is limited to 10% of portfolio total
assets as per UCITS regulation.
PARENT EXPOSURE
Exposure to Groupe BPCE, the fund's ultimate
parent, is currently at 3.5% with maturities going up to three
months. Fitch notes that the fund current and target unsecured
exposures to Groupe BPCE are outside the agency's 'AAAmmf'
criteria, which call for unsecured exposures under one month.
However, this variance is mitigated by the fact that Groupe BPCE
is among Europe's most highly rated banks ('A+'/Negative/'F1+',
with a Viability Rating of 'a-' and a Support Rating Floor of
'A+') and that all transactions are executed at arm's length.
Furthermore, Fitch notes that, relative to Groupe BPCE's overall
funding profile, the fund is not a significant short-term
funding provider to its parent.
FUND OBJECTIVES
The fund's objective is to provide a steadily accruing
accumulative net asset value (NAV), in line with daily euro
interbank rates as measured by the EONIA. The fund pursues its
investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of
short-term money market instruments including time deposits,
certificates of deposit, commercial papers, sovereign bonds and
notes, and repurchase agreements.
INVESTMENT ADVISOR
The fund is a France-domiciled Fonds Commun de Placement
(FCP) pursuant to the UCITS regulation. As of 6 February 2012,
the fund's total assets stood at EUR6.3bn. Natixis Asset
Management, the fund's investment manager, is the European
investment expert of Natixis Global Asset Management (the global
asset manager of Natixis, a subsidiary of Groupe BPCE ). At
end-September 2011, Natixis Asset Management was managing
approximately EUR291bn of assets, of which about 18% were money
market assets. Fitch views Groupe BPCE, Natixis and
Natixis Asset Management's investment advisory capabilities,
financial and resource commitments, operational controls,
corporate governance, and compliance procedures as consistent
with the 'AAAmmf' ratings assigned to the fund.
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the
credit quality or market risk profiles of the fund. A material
adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating
driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the ratings. For
additional information about Fitch's money market fund ratings
guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which
can be found on Fitch's website.
To maintain the Money Market Fund rating, Fitch seeks weekly
fund and portfolio holdings information from the fund manager
and the fund administrator, and conducts surveillance checks
against its ratings guidelines.
Surveillance data for this fund is available at
www.fitchratings.com/FAM > "Surveillance".