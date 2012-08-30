Aug 30 -

Summary analysis -- Transtar Holding Co. -------------------------- 30-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Ohio

Primary SIC: Railroads

Mult. CUSIP6: 89388Q

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Jan-2011 B+/-- B+/--

01-Dec-2010 --/-- --/--

Rationale

The rating on Cleveland-based auto parts distributor Transtar Holding Co. reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that the company will maintain its operating performance in line with its recent history, including good margins that exceed those of other rated aftermarket distribution companies, and that it will generate modest revenue growth of about 2.5% or more. We expect the company's key credit measures to improve slightly during the next year, including adjusted debt to EBITDA declining to about 5x in 2012. Private-equity firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe acquired Transtar in 2010 and controls the company.

We view Transtar's financial risk profile as "aggressive," based on the expectation that adjusted debt to EBITDA will be about 5x in 2012. We believe the company is also likely to generate positive free cash flow, benefitting from low capital spending. We believe possible future returns of capital to shareholders by the private-equity sponsor could limit significant debt reduction. In our view, the most significant variable in Transtar's credit profile in the near term will be the extent of the new owner's focus on debt reduction, as we expect the company to continue its track record of generating free discretionary cash flow.

We view the business risk profile as "weak" based on its exposure to the fragmented and competitive transmission parts aftermarket. However, the business risk profile assessment benefits from Transtar being the largest light-vehicle aftermarket transmission parts distributor in the U.S. and its good margins. Transtar also competes in the auto body repair supply segment, and though gross margins are attractive, Transtar is not the market leader.

Still, the company is midsized compared with some other rated distribution companies. We believe competition in Transtar's main product lines is based on service and price and the company's margins are stronger than those of many rated aftermarket distributors, pointing to its ability to aggregate a massive number of parts for customers and provide attractive levels of service.