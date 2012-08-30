Aug 30 -
Summary analysis -- Transtar Holding Co. -------------------------- 30-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Ohio
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Jan-2011 B+/-- B+/--
01-Dec-2010 --/-- --/--
Rationale
The rating on Cleveland-based auto parts distributor Transtar Holding Co.
reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that the company will
maintain its operating performance in line with its recent history, including
good margins that exceed those of other rated aftermarket distribution
companies, and that it will generate modest revenue growth of about 2.5% or
more. We expect the company's key credit measures to improve slightly during
the next year, including adjusted debt to EBITDA declining to about 5x in
2012. Private-equity firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe acquired Transtar in 2010
and controls the company.
We view Transtar's financial risk profile as "aggressive," based on the
expectation that adjusted debt to EBITDA will be about 5x in 2012. We believe
the company is also likely to generate positive free cash flow, benefitting
from low capital spending. We believe possible future returns of capital to
shareholders by the private-equity sponsor could limit significant debt
reduction. In our view, the most significant variable in Transtar's credit
profile in the near term will be the extent of the new owner's focus on debt
reduction, as we expect the company to continue its track record of generating
free discretionary cash flow.
We view the business risk profile as "weak" based on its exposure to the
fragmented and competitive transmission parts aftermarket. However, the
business risk profile assessment benefits from Transtar being the largest
light-vehicle aftermarket transmission parts distributor in the U.S. and its
good margins. Transtar also competes in the auto body repair supply segment,
and though gross margins are attractive, Transtar is not the market leader.
Still, the company is midsized compared with some other rated distribution
companies. We believe competition in Transtar's main product lines is based on
service and price and the company's margins are stronger than those of many
rated aftermarket distributors, pointing to its ability to aggregate a massive
number of parts for customers and provide attractive levels of service.