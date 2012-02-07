(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of Valletta's (BoV)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook,
Short-term IDR at 'F2', Viability Rating at 'bbb+', Support Rating at '2' and
Support Rating Floor at 'BBB'.
The affirmations reflect the bank's strong funding base, satisfactory liquidity
and adequate profitability. The ratings also reflect the bank's reliance on the
country's small and concentrated economy and its asset quality which is still
weak despite some of the improvements achieved by management in the past few
years.
As the largest bank in Malta, the bank continues to benefit from large volumes
of stable and inexpensive customer deposits. As loans only account for just over
half of total assets, liquidity is also satisfactory, with the balance of assets
largely invested in relatively highly rated EU sovereign bonds. At end-September
2011, the bank had EUR1.1bn of unencumbered securities eligible for ECB
refinancing.
Given the bank's strong market shares, its ability to price risk has remained
relatively unaffected by competitive issues. Its net interest margins continues
to be high despite the low interest rate environment, thus allowing it to absorb
the larger loan impairment charges generated by subdued credit conditions. It
has also enabled it to report adequate profitability despite lower non-interest
income resulting from falling financial markets.
Asset quality deteriorated in 2009 and 2010 because of weakening conditions in
the real estate and construction sectors, which together account for around 15%
of total lending. Asset quality deterioration during FY11 has been more
contained than in the previous two years. Fitch acknowledges management's
efforts in improving reserve coverage of problematic loans in recent years, but
nevertheless considers BoV's asset quality remains weak. In addition, high
concentrations in BoV's portfolio both by industry and by individual borrowers
are constant features of the bank's loan book, given the small size and
concentrated nature of the Maltese economy. BoV's exposure to Libya is minimal,
and has not generated relevant credit losses to date, but in view of the
country's vulnerability to political unrest, BoV has increased reserve coverage
against it.
BoV had an adequate Fitch core capital ratio of 11.49% at end-September 2011.
While this figure is higher than the minimum regulatory requirements, Fitch
considers it necessary given the concentrations in its loan book and the small
absolute size of its equity base.