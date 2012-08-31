In our view, Sharp's technological strengths in flat-panel TVs, LCD panels, and electronic devices still support its credit rating. Standard & Poor's expects Sharp's earnings and cash flow to begin to recover in the second half of fiscal 2012 because of a likely improvement in operating rates at its key Sakai and Kameyama plants. Our current ratings incorporate an assumption that Sharp will reach an agreement with Taiwan-based electronics maker Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (A-/Stable/--) and implement a strategic alliance, although terms and conditions of the deal remain uncertain. The ratings also incorporate assumptions that major creditor banks continue to provide Sharp with stable financing and the company does not face serious concerns in refinancing its debt.

In resolving the CreditWatch, we will review the following factors:

-- Ongoing developments regarding a strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision and how it would benefit Sharp's business and financial profiles;

-- The company's debt profile and how it can secure funding sources to meet upcoming debt maturities and reduce dependence on short-term debt; and

-- Sharp's business strategy to restore earnings in the near to medium term, and potential downside risks to earnings performance.

We may consider lowering the ratings if Sharp's earnings in fiscal 2012 and prospects for its recovery deteriorate even further or the company's financing environment and relationships with credit banks and strategic partners worsen. We expect to take up to 90 days to ultimately resolve the CreditWatch as we reassess the company's medium- to long-term business strategy, progress in forming a strategic alliance with Hon Hai Precision, and future financial profile and refinancing plans.

