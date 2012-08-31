(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' rating on the
class A3 residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Ltd. as
trustee for PUMA Sub-Fund GSF. We then withdrew the rating at the request of the issuer.
The affirmation reflected:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio.
-- Our view that the support provided by lenders' mortgage insurance
(LMI) policies and the 9.15% subordination provided by the class B notes is
sufficient to withstand the stresses commensurate with the rating. The LMI
policies cover 100% of the principal balance of each loan, including accrued
interest over the recovery period and reasonable realization costs.
-- Our expectation that the liquidity facility, equal to 1.35% of the
notes outstanding within the transaction, as well as a principal cash balance
equal to 2.31%, is adequate under our stress assumptions to cover timely
payment of interest.
-- The additional support provided by an income reserve with a balance of
A$2.436 million. A portion of these funds are allocated to provide credit
support for loans insured by Genworth Financial Mortgage Indemnity Ltd.
(formerly Vero Lenders Mortgage Insurance Ltd.), and A$150,000 of these funds
have been allocated to cover potential unexpected expenses.
RATING WITHDRAWN
Class Rating To Rating From
A3 NR AAA (sf)
NR--Not rated.
