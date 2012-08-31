(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 31 -

Summary analysis -- Urban Renewal Authority ----------------------- 31-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Dec-2010 AAA/-- AAA/--

23-Dec-2008 AA+/-- AA+/--

Rationale

The rating on Hong Kong-based Urban Renewal Authority (URA) reflects our view that there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the government of Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region) (HKSAR: AAA/Stable/A-1+; cnAAA/cnA-1+) will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to URA in the event of financial distress. The long-term corporate credit rating on URA is equalized with the long-term issuer credit rating on HKSAR.

We consider URA to be a government-related entity due to HKSAR's 100% ownership and the authority's policy role. In our view, the likelihood of extraordinary government support is "extremely high" because URA has an "integral" link to the government and plays a "very important" role. URA is the statutory board in charge of redeveloping old and dilapidated urban areas in Hong Kong. It is one of few key land suppliers in the city. The government closely supervises URA, and the authority's strategy and business plan follow the policy guidelines stipulated in the Urban Renewal Strategy, and are aligned with HKSAR's development and social objectives.

We assess URA's stand-alone credit profile as 'aa-', supported by its "strong" business risk profile and "minimal" financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile reflects URA's role as a leading supplier of urban land in Hong Kong, the authority's minimal debt leverage, and strong liquidity and financial flexibility. The authority's large capital commitments for land acquisitions and redevelopment of urban areas, growing capital expenditure and working capital needs for non-profit orientated projects, and its volatile cash flows due to a lengthy development process and the cyclical property development business moderate these strengths.

In our view, URA will continue to benefit from government control over land supply in Hong Kong. We believe the authority's land bank in urban areas will attract developers looking to replenish their development pipeline. We expect property demand in Hong Kong to remain resilient to a slowdown in the global economy. Nevertheless, low, albeit rising, interest rates and a still-limited, although growing, supply of new housing will support demand.

URA's financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012, were satisfactory. The authority's profitability and cash flow continue to be good and its financial position remains strong with low leverage and strong liquidity. As of the end of fiscal 2012, URA had cash and bank balances of more than Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 9 billion. Over the next few years, we expect the authority's cash flows to be volatile due to mismatches in the timing between cash receipts from project tendering and cash outflows for development outlays. Nevertheless, we expect URA's cash flows to remain strong and that the authority will not need to take on additional debt. URA's current outstanding borrowings are about HK$2.5 billion.

URA's financial performance will continue to benefit from low land costs over the next few years. This is because the authority has locked in land costs for its key development projects, particularly the Kwun Tong redevelopment project. The authority's ability to optimize development areas also provides it additional flexibility to lower land costs and support its financial health. In our view, the authority will maintain low leverage in the next one to two years and intermittently use its US$1 billion medium-term note program to lock in low-cost funding.

Liquidity

URA's liquidity is "strong," as defined in our criteria. We expect the authority's liquidity sources will exceed its uses by 1.5x or more in fiscal 2013. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources include surplus cash on hand, new loan drawdowns, projected cash flow from operations, and committed undrawn banking facilities.

-- Liquidity uses include planned capital expenditure, working capital and other funding needs for non-revenue generating projects, and general operational expenses.

-- We expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive even if EBITDA declines 30%.

-- URA has no restrictive financial covenants on its outstanding bonds and loans.