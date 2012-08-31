(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Sony Corp.

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Sony Corp. reflect its strong brand recognition and solid technological knowhow as one of the leading global electronics and audio-video makers. The company maintains global market shares in flat panel TVs, video cameras, and digital cameras, and boasts stable financing and a strong liquidity position. Constraining factors for the ratings include weak earnings in its flat panel TV business, a severe business environment in its electronics business due to fierce global competition and persistent pricing pressures, and weak cash flow metrics and capital structure for the rating.

Sony's mainstay electronics business saw a large deterioration in earnings recently due to fierce global competition, a strong yen, and delayed structural reforms. To improve its earnings, Sony has pursued proactive restructuring for the past several years, such as large-scale reductions in personnel, reorganizing its production and sales, and cutting down procurement costs.

Standard & Poor's sees weakening prospects for Sony to restore profitability at its core electronics businesses in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013). Excluding its financial services operations, Sony made a JPY21.9 billion operating loss (after depreciation) in the quarter ended June 30, 2012, because of weak earnings from key electronics products such as flat panel TVs, compact digital cameras, and PCs. The company has revised its forecast for full-year earnings in fiscal 2012 downward slightly but still aims to improve earnings compared to fiscal 2011 through increased global sales of products such as portable game consoles and smartphones. However, given the uncertain global economic climate, intense competition with global rivals such as Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (A/Positive/A-1) and LG Electronics Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--), and the yen's continued strength against other major currencies, Standard & Poor's sees further downside risk in Sony's full-year earnings.

Sony posted net losses over the last four fiscal years in a row, putting strong pressure on its financial soundness. The company's ratio of debt to total capital, excluding that of its financial companies, was 45.5% as of March 31, 2012, deteriorating from 28.8% as of March 31, 2008. In addition, Sony has made a number of strategic investments and sales of key subsidiaries to strengthen its group management structure. Most recently, it announced a plan to acquire, through a tender offer, all the outstanding shares of subsidiary So-net Entertainment Corporation (So-net) not owned by Sony group companies, which could produce a cash outflow of up to about JPY60 billion. In light of the weak prospects for earnings and planned increases in strategic investments, we expect Sony to make negative free cash flow in fiscal 2012, reducing the likelihood of improvement in debt and cash flow ratios for the company in the near term.