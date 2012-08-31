(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 31 -
Summary analysis -- Sony Corp. ------------------------------------ 31-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Watch Neg/A-2 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Household audio
and video
equipment
Mult. CUSIP6: 835699
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Feb-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
14-Oct-2005 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Sony Corp. reflect its strong brand recognition and solid
technological knowhow as one of the leading global electronics and audio-video
makers. The company maintains global market shares in flat panel TVs, video
cameras, and digital cameras, and boasts stable financing and a strong
liquidity position. Constraining factors for the ratings include weak earnings
in its flat panel TV business, a severe business environment in its
electronics business due to fierce global competition and persistent pricing
pressures, and weak cash flow metrics and capital structure for the rating.
Sony's mainstay electronics business saw a large deterioration in earnings
recently due to fierce global competition, a strong yen, and delayed
structural reforms. To improve its earnings, Sony has pursued proactive
restructuring for the past several years, such as large-scale reductions in
personnel, reorganizing its production and sales, and cutting down procurement
costs.
Standard & Poor's sees weakening prospects for Sony to restore profitability
at its core electronics businesses in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013).
Excluding its financial services operations, Sony made a JPY21.9 billion
operating loss (after depreciation) in the quarter ended June 30, 2012,
because of weak earnings from key electronics products such as flat panel TVs,
compact digital cameras, and PCs. The company has revised its forecast for
full-year earnings in fiscal 2012 downward slightly but still aims to improve
earnings compared to fiscal 2011 through increased global sales of products
such as portable game consoles and smartphones. However, given the uncertain
global economic climate, intense competition with global rivals such as
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (A/Positive/A-1) and LG Electronics Inc.
(BBB-/Stable/--), and the yen's continued strength against other major
currencies, Standard & Poor's sees further downside risk in Sony's full-year
earnings.
Sony posted net losses over the last four fiscal years in a row, putting
strong pressure on its financial soundness. The company's ratio of debt to
total capital, excluding that of its financial companies, was 45.5% as of
March 31, 2012, deteriorating from 28.8% as of March 31, 2008. In addition,
Sony has made a number of strategic investments and sales of key subsidiaries
to strengthen its group management structure. Most recently, it announced a
plan to acquire, through a tender offer, all the outstanding shares of
subsidiary So-net Entertainment Corporation (So-net) not owned by Sony group
companies, which could produce a cash outflow of up to about JPY60 billion. In
light of the weak prospects for earnings and planned increases in strategic
investments, we expect Sony to make negative free cash flow in fiscal 2012,
reducing the likelihood of improvement in debt and cash flow ratios for the
company in the near term.